OYSTER CHOOSES YANMAR SOLUTION FOR LARGER YACHTS IN STRENGTHENED PARTNERS

New video celebrates the outstanding performance of the Oyster 495 as powered by YANMAR

The British shipbuilder confirms that the proven propulsion unit is now a standard fit for its 60m yachts

Oyster Yachts has announced a strengthened partnership with propulsion specialist YANMAR Marine International with an emphatic endorsement of the reliability and quality of YANMAR sail drive solutions on its flagship Oyster 495.

Following installations on the 50ft bluewater cruiser, the British shipbuilder has now selected the YANMAR engine as a standard fitment for the Oyster 565 and 595 yachts, to further expand the companies’ collaboration.

In a new one video launched today, Oyster Yachts Chief Commercial Officer Paul Adamson highlights the benefits and features of the YANMAR 110hp unit, as well as the significant synergies between the partners. The film, shot in Palma de Mallorca, focuses on Oyster 495 hull number one, Carpe Diem, and hull number two, Tuga, owned by Formula 1 legend Eddie Jordan – both powered by the YANMAR 4JH110 diesel engine. , with SD15 and VC20 sails. the controls.

Paul Adamson commented: Something really important to us as a brand is reliability, as is the quality, craftsmanship, love, care and attention that goes into the yachts we build. So when we choose an engine partner for our yachts, we look for exactly the same qualities.

As a sailor, there are a few things I can tell you that are absolutely great about the YANMAR engine. Not only is it quiet, really fuel efficient, but it’s also extremely reliable.

We were thrilled to partner with YANMAR on the Oyster 495 and excited about plans to put the larger YANMAR engine as standard on the Oyster 565 and 595.

Further testimony followed from former Formula 1 team owner and experienced sailor, Eddie Jordan, who added: Rob Humphreys and Oysters in-house design team did a great job designing the 495. It’s the baby of the Oyster fleet and for me, she is the little treasure. She is a dream to sail, but when the wind drops, the super efficient YANMAR engine takes her to her happy place at 9 knots effortlessly. She’s the jewel in the crown that Oyster hasn’t had in a while and is the perfect boat for youngsters to learn what it’s like to sail on blue water.

The YANMAR 4JH110 Common Rail direct injection 4-cylinder inboard marine diesel engine chosen by Oyster is specially manufactured for the marine environment. It exceeds stringent global standards for virtually odor- and smoke-free operation, as well as keeping fuel consumption to a minimum and optimizing performance with digitally controlled precise fuel injection.

The engine is mated to the SD15 sail solution, providing the boat owner with the experience of low on-board vibration and noise, low drag, improved propulsion efficiency and fuel consumption with excellent hydrodynamic efficiency.

Included in the Oyster 495 specification, the VC20 Vessel Control System offers dedicated control modes for all YANMAR control system functions, putting the user in full control and offering several benefits that make a real difference to owners of ships and boat builders.

Floris Lettinga, Director of Sales and Marketing, YANMAR Marine International (YMI), commented: Oyster Yachts is recognized as the creator of the world’s finest luxury blue water sailboats, which are designed with meticulous attention to detail, so YMI is pleased to comply with these standards in our ongoing partnership. With a continued focus on supplying the most innovative marine propulsion systems with a commitment to sustainability and environmental protection, we look forward to working with Oyster to enhance the experience for owners, their crew, friends and family.

The first all-new Oyster under Richard Hadida’s ownership, the Oyster 495 redefines proven design concepts and heralds a return to the 50-foot market where the brand made its name, offering a stunning combination of performance, comfort and style, with a host . with practical marine features. Easy to handle for a family crew, the yacht opens the door to a new group of Oyster owners, whether exploring coastal waters, crossing oceans or sailing around the globe.

Backed by years of diesel innovation and providing application-driven solutions to the recreational marine sector, YANMAR engines are firmly established as the global standard in sailboat and small craft propulsion.