International
Women Move Mountains panel recognizes International Mountain Day | E-News
The Center for Resilient Communities will host the Women Move Mountains panel to celebrate International Mountain Day beginning at 9 a.m. Friday (December 9) in 325 Brooks Hall.
This panel of women leaders is gathering to discuss the power of women in shaping decision-making processes and their efforts to gain more control over critical resources, advance social justice and promote living with dignity in their communities.
The panel includes Maria Gunnoe, executive director of the Mother Jones Foundation; Angie Rosser, executive director of the West Virginia Rivers Coalition; Lori McKinney, executive director of the RiffRaff Arts Collective; Delegate Danielle Walker (D-Monongali); Liz Brunello, youth program director of the Appalachian Center for Equity; and Jen Osha, director of the School of Mountain Stewardship and Outdoor Leadership
International Mountain Day was established by the United Nations to promote awareness and create platforms for the advancement of human rights and sustainable development in mountain states and communities around the world.
|
Sources
2/ https://enews.wvu.edu/articles/2022/12/08/-women-move-mountains-panel-recognizes-international-mountain-day
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Women Move Mountains panel recognizes International Mountain Day | E-News
- Distinguished Character Actor Pass – The Tennessee Tribune
- WNBA star Brittney Griner freed in US-Russia prisoner swap
- This is the Google Pixel Fold in rendered form
- PM Narendra Modi tweets ‘Thank you Gujarat’ after record BJP win, says ‘I am overwhelmed with lots of emotions’
- President Joko Widodo was not present during the recitation before the wedding of Kaesang Pangarep : Okezone Celebrity
- Gunman seen at The Abbey, the popular West Hollywood bar
- NMI table tennis player moves to Guam | Sport
- Google instructs to remove inaccurate information RT World News
- Donald Trump Jr. Slams Biden for Securing ‘America Hating’ Griner Release
- Health care workers recommend flu vaccines as hospitalizations rise. WUWM 89.7 FM
- The Top Gun Maverick actor turned down a major role in the MCU