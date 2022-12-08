South Koreans are getting a year younger, according to parliamentExBulletin







change the subtitles Ahn Young-joon/AP

Ahn Young-joon/AP You won’t get any younger if you don’t live in South Korea. South Koreans will soon be a year or two younger, following an official change to the country’s age counting system. On Thursday, the country’s parliament called National Assembly, passed a series of bills which requires the use of the international age counting system, where age is based on date of birth. South Korea currently uses three age counting systems, but most citizens adhere to the “Korean age,” where a person is 1 year old at birth and gains a year on each New Year’s Day. And a child born on December 31st would be considered 2 years old the next day. The change will take effect next June. So technically, babies born between now and then could still follow the traditional “Korean era” system. While most South Koreans transition to the “Korean era,” most seem to support switching to the more widely used system, where a person is zero on the day they are born and gains a year each birthday. More than 80% of South Koreans supported the unification of the age counting system, according to a September survey from the Ministry of Government Legislation. And 86% said they would go by their birthday age in their daily lives, according to the survey. South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol had promised to unify the country’s age counting systems on the campaign trail earlier this year, saying they created “unnecessary social and economic costs”. South Korea has calculated age by dates of birth since the 1960s. But while most East Asian countries have done away with the traditional age counting system, some have yet to follow suit. For example, in China, which uses the nominal age counting system, a person is considered 1 year old on the day they are born and gains a year on the Lunar New Year.

