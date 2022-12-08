The higher education sector commits to reversing the decline of biodiversity through the worldwide Alliance of Nature Positive Universities

During the 2022 UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15), the University of Oxford and the UN Environment Program (UNEP) announce a new global initiative to steer the world’s higher education sector towards a greener future as part of the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration.

Through the Alliance of Nature Positive Universities, 117 Universities have already made a formal commitment and begun assessing their environmental impact, in order to take tailored actions to improve their ecological footprint on our planet.

408 other universities around the world have joined the wider network of Nature Positive Universities to work together for nature on their campuses, supported by a global student ambassador program

Oxford, Montreal, 08 December 2022 – Today at the UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15), Oxford University and the UN Environment Program (UNEP) announced the launch of Alliance of Positive Natural Universities a global network of universities that have made a formal commitment to advance efforts to halt, prevent and reverse the loss of nature by addressing their impacts and restoring ecosystems damaged by their activities. This push is part of UN Decade for Ecosystem Restorationa move to avert climate catastrophe and mass extinction.

The Positive Nature of Universities Alliance brings together higher education institutions to use their unique power and influence as drivers of positive change. Universities already conduct environmental and conservation research to help inform government and company action, but by publicly addressing their supply chains and operational impacts on nature, universities can help lead the wider community on a path to address the triple planetary crisis of climate change. biodiversity loss and pollution.

Harriet Waters, Head of Environmental Sustainability at the University of Oxford said: The University of Oxford has an environmental sustainability strategy with twin targets of net zero carbon and a net gain in biodiversity by 2035. These targets for large institutions are challenging for to be achieved, but by collaborating and sharing ideas with other universities through the Nature Positive Universities Alliance, we can together make progress towards achieving net biodiversity benefits.

The initiative, which is part of the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration, kicks off with 117 universities from 48 countries making individual commitments to address their impacts on nature. The university’s promises include four key elements: 1) Conducting core assessments; 2) Establishing specific, time-limited and measurable objectives for nature; 3) Taking bold action to reduce impacts on biodiversity, protect and restore species and ecosystems, influencing others to do the same; 4) Transparent annual reporting.

The initiative builds on the experience of the University of Oxford in setting an ambitious target for net biodiversity gain by 2035, alongside zero net commitments. Oxford’s Environmental Sustainability Strategy is based on a study which quantified it environmental footprint and created a framework to address them.

EJ Milner-Gulland, Tasso Leventis Professor of Biodiversity in the Department of Biology, University of Oxford and co-founder of the Alliance of Nature Positive Universities, said: “As universities, we are uniquely positioned to educate future leaders, looking for solutions to environmental challenges and influencing our communities and governments. By addressing the environmental impacts of our institutions, we can be powerful thought leaders while also directly contributing to the restoration of nature.”

All of the founding universities announced today have committed to assessing their impacts to determine the most impactful initiatives to introduce and report on their progress. Examples of initiatives to date have included:

The establishment of nature-friendly infrastructure such as ecological corridors at the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina and the University of Campinas, Brazil, and new green walls at the University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom to support pollinators.

such as ecological corridors at the University of Buenos Aires, Argentina and the University of Campinas, Brazil, and new green walls at the University of Lincoln in the United Kingdom to support pollinators. Contributing to afforestation and restoration through institutional forestry development at Dungar Government College in Bikaner, India and the University of Aveiro, Portugal.

through institutional forestry development at Dungar Government College in Bikaner, India and the University of Aveiro, Portugal. Finishing university-wide biodiversity surveys and audits at the University of Turku, Finland, and aims to increase biodiversity for all University of Melbourne campuses.

at the University of Turku, Finland, and aims to increase biodiversity for all University of Melbourne campuses. Improving their supply chain through sustainable catering such as reducing food waste and more sustainable menus at the University of Oxford and producing high-quality agricultural produce on his land to supply university canteens at Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria.

such as reducing food waste and more sustainable menus at the University of Oxford and producing high-quality agricultural produce on his land to supply university canteens at Ahmadu Bello University, Nigeria. Commitments to improvement of operational tracks, such as achieving Green Lab accreditation across all University of Exeter laboratories.

such as achieving Green Lab accreditation across all University of Exeter laboratories. The establishment of regional centers of universities collaborating towards a positive nature goal in Algeria, Nigeria, India and Canada.

People from 408 other universities are already part of the wider network, playing their part in bringing their universities closer to meeting environmental targets by conducting research, lobbying their senior management and sharing case studies of their activities.

The network also includes a Student Ambassador Program, which includes over 100 students from 35 countries who are taking action towards awareness and positive approaches to nature on their campuses. They are encouraging their universities to make an institutional commitment through advocating and organizing nature-positive activities, such as volunteering for nature restoration, setting up seedling nurseries, and using their studies to further the sustainability of their institutions.

Sam Barratt, Head of Youth, Education and Advocacy at the UN Environment Programme, said: Universities live at the heart of cities, at the crossroads of students’ futures and deliver innovative research that educates and informs society. We are pleased to see that Universities will join hands to restore our relationship with nature, so that through this Alliance new actions and opportunities are created. The virtue of higher education has come from a re-evaluation of the present to then guide the world towards a new future. We look forward to seeing how the Alliance of Nature Positive Universities does just that for this agenda as well.”

The Nature Positive Universities Alliance calls on other Universities worldwide to join its collaborative network and make institutional commitments.

NOTES TO EDITORS

About Positive Universities of Nature

Positive Nature Universities started in 2022 as a partnership between UNEP and the University of Oxford, created off the back of research from the Department of Biology into the universities’ biodiversity footprint. The aim is to engage universities in prioritizing nature restoration within the higher education sector, which will be a major contribution to the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration and the Sustainable Development Goals. Universities have an essential role to play in the urgent move from degrading nature to restoring it: our students are our future leaders, they create knowledge and educate thought, and we directly influence the planet as landowners and consumers. Therefore, universities coming together to restore the ecosystem has a wider impact on our local communities and beyond.

About the University of Oxford

Oxford it is world famous for research and teaching excellence and home to some of the most talented people from around the world. Our work helps the lives of millions of people by solving real-world problems through a vast network of partnerships and collaboration. The breadth and interdisciplinary nature of our research, alongside our personalized approach to learning, sparks imaginative and creative insights and solutions.

About the United Nations Environment Program (UNEP)

UNEP is the leading global voice on the environment. It provides leadership and encourages partnership in caring for the environment by inspiring, informing and enabling nations and peoples to improve their quality of life without compromising that of future generations.

About the UN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration

ofUN Decade for Ecosystem Restoration 2021-2030, led by the United Nations Environment Programme, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations and partners, covers terrestrial as well as coastal and marine ecosystems. A global call to action, it will pull together political support, scientific research and financial muscle to massively scale up restoration.

For more information, please contact:

Moses Osani, Media Officer, UN Environment Programme