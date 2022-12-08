Necklace discovered in medieval women’s grave is a ‘once-in-a-lifetime discovery’ | Smart news





Earlier this year, Vistry Group, a housing developer, commissioned an archaeological assessment of the land he planned to build on in Northamptonshire, England. No one had high expectations for this plot of land, which was not near any ruins, churches or old landmarks. But shortly before the excavation was completed, archaeologists discovered the remains of human teeth. Then, something started to glow. When the first glimmers of gold started coming out of the ground, we knew it was something significant, Levente-Bence Balzs, a site supervisor at Museum of London Archaeology and leader of the excavation, he saysBBC news Andrea Pluck. However, we didn’t realize how special this would be. Archaeologists had discovered an early medieval grave, and while most of the skeleton had decomposed, an ornate 30-piece gold necklace remained. Dating from around 630 to 670 CE, it consisted of Roman coins, gold, garnets, painted glass and semi-precious stones; a large cross pendant was in the center of it. In addition to the necklace, two vessels and a copper vessel were also discovered. Finding, how Washington PostLeo Sands says it is being hailed as the most important female burial site from the era discovered in Britain. Due to the presence of necklaces, researchers believe that the tomb belonged to a woman and not just any woman. According to GuardianAt Amelia Hill, experts believe the owner of the necklaces was one of the first women in Britain to achieve a high position in the church. It’s an archaeologist’s dream to find something like this, Balzs said when the museum announced the discovery Tuesday. Guardian. When the researchers removed blocks of soil to study, X-rays revealed a second large and elaborate cross. Alongside it, they also found unique silver molds of human faces with blue glass eyes. Because of the extravagant artefacts, experts believe their owner was a woman of great wealth, as well as a religious figure, an abbess and a princess, perhaps, writes Guardian. The find captures a unique moment in history when two distinct religious traditions were at play at the same time. Burying people with lots and lots of words is a pagan notion, but it’s definitely linked to Christian iconography, so it’s a period of pretty rapid change, says Simon Mortimer, an archaeological consultant who worked on the project, according to Associated Press Jill Lawless. After the researchers complete their analysis, the artifacts will be displayed in a local museum. This discovery is truly a once-in-a-lifetime discovery, the kind of thing you read about in textbooks rather than something you expect to see coming out of the ground in front of you, Mortimer says in a declaration. It shows the fundamental value of developer-funded archaeology. Recommended videos

