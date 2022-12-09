South Korea’s Truth Commission to Investigate Foreign Adoptions

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s Truth and Reconciliation Commission will investigate the cases of dozens of South Korean adoptees in Europe and the United States who suspect their origins were falsified or obscured during a child export frenzy among late 1900s.

The ruling on Thursday opens what could be South Korea’s broadest investigation into foreign adoptions to date, as frustration over broken family ties and the statuses and identities of children being purged grew and demanded government attention.

Adoptee South Korea is believed to be the world’s largest diaspora of adoptees. In the past six decades, about 200,000 South Koreans, mostly girls, were adopted overseas. Most settled with white parents in the United States and Europe during the 1970s and 80s.

After a meeting on Tuesday, the commission decided to investigate 34 adoptees who were sent to Denmark, Norway, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium and the United States from the 1960s to the early 1990s. The adoptees say they were wrongfully removed from their families. them through forged documents and corrupt practices.

They were among 51 adoptees who first submitted their claims to the commission in August through the Danish Korean Rights Group, led by adoptee lawyer Peter Mller. Applications submitted by Mllers’ group have since grown to more than 300, and dozens of adoptees from Sweden and Australia are also expected to submit applications on Friday, which is the commission’s deadline for investigative requests, Mller said.

Any findings by the commission can be used by adoptees to sue adoption agencies or the government for damages.

The investigation is likely to expand over the coming months as the commission considers whether to accept applications submitted after August. Cases seen as similar are likely to be merged to speed up investigations, commission official Park Young-il said.

The commission said its decision to investigate the 34 cases came after it confirmed through records that adoptees were sent to the West through manipulated records that falsely described them as orphans despite the existence of biological parents, or falsified their identities by borrow the details of a third person.

The commission said it also took into account a 2021 investigation by the Dutch government into foreign adoptions in the Netherlands, which subsequently concluded that adoptions from South Korea and other countries of origin involved gross violations of human rights. children and their birth parents.

The adoptees are also calling for full disclosure of their records and have asked the South Korean government to prevent any destruction or dispute of documents held by the four countries’ adoption agencies.

The applications cite a wide range of complaints alleging negligence and a lack of due diligence in removing many children from their families amid lax government monitoring.

During that time, the country was run by a succession of military leaders who saw adoptions as a way to deepen ties with the democratic West, reducing the number of mouths to feed and removing the unwanted from society. Those who were procured for adoption during the 1970s and 80s were mostly children of poor families who ended up in orphanages and those of unwed mothers who were pressured to give up their newborns in hospitals. South Korea’s special adoption law allowed profit-driven agencies to manipulate records and bypass the proper removal of children.

Most South Korean adoptees sent abroad were registered by agencies as legal orphans found abandoned on the streets, a designation that made the adoption process faster and easier. But many of the so-called orphans had relatives who could easily be identified and found.

Some of the adoptees say they discovered agencies had changed their identities to replace other children who died or became too ill to travel, often making it impossible to trace their roots.

The adoptees demanded that the commission comprehensively investigate the agencies for falsification and manipulation of records and for allegedly proceeding with adoptions without the proper consent of the birth parents.

They want the commission to determine whether the government was responsible for corrupt practices and whether adoptions were driven by increasingly large payments and donations from adoptive parents that could have motivated agencies to build up their supply.

The 34 adoptees whose cases were accepted by the commission were placed through Holt Children’s Services and Korea Social Service. The commission’s investigation will eventually include the Eastern Social Welfare Society and Korea Welfare Services if it accepts cases expected to be submitted on Friday by adoptees in Australia and Sweden.

The agencies did not immediately comment on the commission’s decision to investigate foreign adoptions.

The South Korean government has never accepted responsibility for the human rights problems associated with its foreign adoptions, which have long been portrayed as a welfare response to desperate children in need of a family.

But government and diplomatic records obtained by The Associated Press show that officials knew most of the children being sent abroad were not truly orphans.

Extensive records describing policy meetings between Ministry of Health officials and agency representatives in the 1980s indicate that officials were aware that the country’s adoption system was exposing children to the risk of trafficking. However, the government did not use significant measures to eliminate what officials described as collection problems, including payment agencies provided to hospitals and orphanages for the children they collected.

Special adoption law revised during the 1970s gave agency heads broad custody rights, including the ability to place children with foreign parents without court oversight.

The adoption law is still in place, but in 2013 the South Korean government began requiring foreign adoptions to go through family courts, ending a decades-long policy of allowing private agencies to dictate waivers from children, transfer of custody and immigration.