Passenger air service coming to Las Cruces International Airport in 2023





LAS CRUCES – Next month, you’ll be able to fly a passenger plane in and out of Las Cruces Airport for the first time in nearly two decades. Advanced Airlines, more commonly referred to as Advanced Air, will offer passenger air service from Las Cruces International Airport beginning in January 2023, the city said in a news release. In one The post on Facebook, the airport announced Monday, January 16 as the date service will begin. The city recently finalized a two-year contract with Advanced Air to provide seven weekly flights between Las Cruces and Albuquerque two flights on Monday and Friday and one flight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. According to the city, Advanced Air primarily operates the Beechcraft Super King Air 350. The twin-engine aircraft has a capacity of nine passengers. Passenger air service has been absent from Las Cruces for nearly 20 years, said Andy Hume, Las Cruces International Airport Administrator. This new service will help business travelers and open up travel options for connecting flights out of Albuquerque. The airport wants to explore the possibility of adding passenger air service to Santa Fe, Dallas-Fort Worth and Phoenix, the city said in a statement. They were excited about the opportunities and that this new venture will focus more attention on the airport, the growth potential that we have and especially with the Las Cruces Industrial and Innovation Park,” said Hume. Las Cruces International Airport last had passenger air service in 2005 with Mesa Airlines. Between the late 1940s and 2005, 11 airlines offered commercial passenger service there. Advanced Air, based in Hawthorne, Calif., is already at several New Mexico airports, including offering service between Silver City and Albuquerque, between Silver City and Phoenix, and between Gallup and Phoenix. The two-year contract includes $1,750,000 in funding annually from the Rural Air Service Enhancement grant through the New Mexico Department of Transportation, the city said in a news release. The contract calls for the city to provide $175,000 annually during the two-year contract. The city has been working for the past year to secure a passenger air service vendor. A year ago, Hume told him Sun-News One-hour plane rides to and from Las Cruces and Albuquerque, about 225 miles apart on the interstate, would likely be the first to be established and would be an “easy win,” he said. that there are a plethora of companies doing business in both New Mexico locations. the biggest cities. Hume said about 18,000 trips a year take place between the two cities on all types of transport. With interstate air service, he said the airport expects to get some of that existing demand. Currently, most Las Cruces area residents travel to El Paso, Texas, for passenger air service. Others read: Lucas Peerman can be reached at [email protected] or @LittleGuyInATie on Twitter.

