Money pledged for capital projects to improve energy efficiency is being funded by a DfE underspend

The Government’s £500 million fund to future-proof school buildings by making them more energy efficient has been repurposed from a cash underspend.

Ministers this week announced the money to help schools and colleges save on heating and electricity bills.

Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, they said they were putting this money into the hands of school and college leaders quickly so they can decide what is needed and so our excellent teachers can focus on teaching in a warm and safe environment.

said the Department of Education Schools week the funding was not new money, but came from this financial year’s capital program underspending.

The money was being repurposed, but existing programs would continue unchanged.

A spokesman said the 6.4 billion lek capital budget for 2022-23 was carefully managed throughout the year so that any underspend could be reprioritized to get the best value for money.

But they were unable to provide a more detailed breakdown of the unused money.

Don’t end support for energy bills, chiefs say

Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Heads, said the investment would not pay the energy bills in the near future.

We are deeply concerned that the government intends to end the energy relief scheme currently in place to help schools and colleges meet rising costs at the end of March.

Removing this support will expose them to massive increases in energy bills that are simply unaffordable, and it will require cuts to education provision. Funding for energy efficiency improvements is a long-term undertaking and will not address the current crisis.

Funding will be made available to schools through the transferred capital allocations formula in this financial year.

Schools can decide how best to invest the money. They also have the discretion to spend it on other capital projects if this is appropriate based on local circumstances.

DfE analysis shows that repairing or replacing all the faults in England’s schools would cost £11.4 billion.

Keegan said the war in Ukraine is driving up energy prices, so it’s important to look at things we can do to make classrooms more energy efficient and more resilient to price fluctuations.

But the government confirmed that schools would no longer benefit from capped costs under the energy price guarantee after the spring.