DfE repurposes money to fund 500m energy upgrades

Money pledged for capital projects to improve energy efficiency is being funded by a DfE underspend
Money pledged for capital projects to improve energy efficiency is being funded by a DfE underspend
The Government’s £500 million fund to future-proof school buildings by making them more energy efficient has been repurposed from a cash underspend.
Ministers this week announced the money to help schools and colleges save on heating and electricity bills.
Gillian Keegan, the education secretary, they said they were putting this money into the hands of school and college leaders quickly so they can decide what is needed and so our excellent teachers can focus on teaching in a warm and safe environment.
said the Department of Education Schools week the funding was not new money, but came from this financial year’s capital program underspending.
The money was being repurposed, but existing programs would continue unchanged.
A spokesman said the 6.4 billion lek capital budget for 2022-23 was carefully managed throughout the year so that any underspend could be reprioritized to get the best value for money.
But they were unable to provide a more detailed breakdown of the unused money.
Don’t end support for energy bills, chiefs say
Geoff Barton, general secretary of the Association of School and College Heads, said the investment would not pay the energy bills in the near future.
We are deeply concerned that the government intends to end the energy relief scheme currently in place to help schools and colleges meet rising costs at the end of March.
Removing this support will expose them to massive increases in energy bills that are simply unaffordable, and it will require cuts to education provision. Funding for energy efficiency improvements is a long-term undertaking and will not address the current crisis.
Funding will be made available to schools through the transferred capital allocations formula in this financial year.
Schools can decide how best to invest the money. They also have the discretion to spend it on other capital projects if this is appropriate based on local circumstances.
DfE analysis shows that repairing or replacing all the faults in England’s schools would cost £11.4 billion.
Keegan said the war in Ukraine is driving up energy prices, so it’s important to look at things we can do to make classrooms more energy efficient and more resilient to price fluctuations.
But the government confirmed that schools would no longer benefit from capped costs under the energy price guarantee after the spring.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos