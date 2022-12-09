Can the world save a million species from extinction?

Indonesian blood toad (Leptophrine coeruntata) is critically endangered.Credit: Pepew Fegley/Shutterstock

A quarter of all plant and animal species are threatened with extinction due to factors such as climate change and pollution. Starting this week, negotiators and ministers from more than 190 countries are meeting at a United Nations biodiversity summit called COP15 in Montreal, Canada, to address the emergency.

From December 7 to 19, they will try to sign a new agreement to save Earth’s biodiversity. The treaty, known as the Post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework, aims to set clear targets for countries to protect and restore nature, including conserving 30% of the planet by 2030 and reducing nutrient pollution, such as such as reducing the loss of nitrogen fertilizers from agricultural land.

Time is running out. They were driving species to extinction at a rate about 1,000 times faster than they are created through evolution, says Stuart Pimm, an ecologist at Duke University in Durham, North Carolina, and head of Saving Nature, a conservation nonprofit.

As COP15 begins, researchers and policy experts are concerned that countries still disagree on too many issues to secure an agreement that will effectively protect species and ecosystems. here, Nature looks at the scope of the crisis and what scientists say countries need to do to succeed.

Which species are most endangered and what threatens them?

Among the most endangered groups are amphibians and reef-forming corals. A global assessment indicates that more than 40% of amphibians are threatened with extinction1including the critically endangered bleeding shank (Leptophrine coeruntata), who lives in Mount Gede Pangrango National Park in Java, Indonesia.

These toads were thought to be extinct until 2000, when some were spotted by a team led by Mirza Kusrini, a herpetologist at Bogor Agricultural University in Indonesia. But the researchers found that the amphibians were infected with chytrid (Chytridiomycota sp.), a fungus that has devastated global amphibian populations. Kusrini says climate change is probably making life difficult for the tiny toad, which got its common name from the reddish, splash-like spots that cover its body. Warm weather can stimulate fungal outbreaks and change the timing of behaviors, such as toad breeding season, making amphibians vulnerable.

Source: Red List Index/IUCN

Global warming, which has increased sea temperatures, is also responsible for damaging coral reefs around the globe (see Threat Assessment). Over a 9-year period, up to 2018, 14% of the world’s corals died out, a massive problem because today, coral reefs support a quarter of all marine species.

Research shows that climate change is fast becoming a major threat to biodiversity2. But still, the most destructive forces are the conversion of land and seas to agricultural uses and people exploiting natural resources through fishing, logging, hunting and the wildlife trade. About 75% of land and 66% of ocean areas have been significantly altered, usually for food production.

What might happen if species become extinct?

It is difficult to predict because doing so requires knowledge of which species are present in a particular ecosystem, such as rainforests, and what functions they have, says Shahid Naeem, an ecologist at Columbia University in New York City. Most of this information is often unknown. However, scientists have shown3 that ecosystems with less biodiversity are not as good at capturing and converting resources into biomass, as is the case when plants capture nutrients or sunlight used for growth.

Even less diverse ecosystems are not as good at decomposing and recycling biological materials and nutrients. For example, studies show that dead organisms break down and their nutrients are recycled more quickly when a large variety of plant debris covers the forest floor.4. Ecosystems with low biodiversity also have low resilience, they are not as able to bounce back from a disturbance or shock, such as fire, as more diverse systems are, Naeem says.

If we lose parts of our system, it just won’t work very efficiently and it won’t be very robust, he adds. The science behind this is solid.

Ecosystems also provide clean water and can sometimes prevent the spread of disease to humans. When species are lost, these services deteriorate, says Kusrini. For example, most amphibians eat insects, many of which are considered pests, such as cockroaches, termites, and mosquitoes. Studies have shown an increase in cases of mosquito-borne malaria in areas in Central America where amphibian populations have collapsed.5. You know when they disappear, says Kusrini, because the number of insects increases and people start using more pesticides to kill them.

What solutions do researchers say are needed to protect biodiversity?

Protecting and preserving habitats is essential for saving species. This idea is captured in the framework being negotiated at COP15. The draft includes a goal to conserve at least 30% of the world’s land and sea by 2030. But for protection to be most effective, they must include regions that are rich in biodiversity, such as tropical forests, Pimm says. Despite an increase in protected areas around the world over the past ten years, the number of species has still declined because these protection measures were not in place, studies show.6.

Delegates at COP15 in Montreal show their support for a new agreement among nations to protect Earth’s biodiversity.Credit: UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CC BY 2.0)

What would be required at COP15 is more quality, not just more quantity, says Pimm.

Eradication of invasive species is another important conservation strategy, and the draft framework currently calls for halving the introduction of such species. Some estimates suggest that invasive predators, such as cats and rats, are responsible for more than half of all bird, mammal and reptile extinctions.7.

It is important that nations agree on a framework with at least some measurable targets so that progress can be measured and so that countries can be held accountable if they fail to meet their targets, the researchers say. I fear what will happen is they will produce a long list of waffles, says Pimm. We need quantification.

Will the nations manage to agree on a new agreement to protect nature?

As COP15 begins, the outlook is not good. The draft text is still full of unresolved issues. At a Dec. 6 press conference, Elizabeth Mrema, executive secretary of the Convention on Biological Diversity, the global treaty underpinning the new biodiversity accord, said national negotiators had made insufficient progress in a final round of discussions before the summit began. She called on the countries to compromise, otherwise they will not reach an agreement. The state of the planet is in crisis, said Mrema. This is our last chance to act.

A major contentious issue is how to finance biodiversity conservation, especially in low- and middle-income countries, which are home to most of the world’s biodiversity. Those countries, including Brazil and Gabon, would like to see a new fund created with an added $100 billion a year in aid. So far, this proposal has not gained traction with the wealthiest countries. They really need to have financial commitments because things don’t get done without money, says Naeem.

Despite the pessimism, Naeem is confident that scientists and advocates will continue to push for a deal. It would make a real difference if countries were able to achieve a universal reduction in biodiversity loss, he says.