OHIO is ranked among the best in the world by US News & World Report

Ohio University was ranked among the best universities in the world by US News & World Report in its new 2022-2023 Best Global Universitiesrankings.

The rankings were further broken down by categories and programs. The categories for which OHIO was ranked among the Best Global Universities includedClinical Medicine, Physics AND Psychiatry/Psychology.

Ohio University’s psychology program in the College of Arts and Sciences ranked highest among the three. OHIO’s Department of Psychology has been a campus staple for more than a century, but has seen rapid growth of 60% in the past five years, primarily through its online program, though it has seen continued growth as well. personally.

OHIO’s Physics and Astronomy, which is also in the College of Arts and Sciences, was also ranked because it was shown to produce research on a strong range of physics-related topics. OHIO’s physics department is a research heavyweight for the University, receiving an average of $3.6 million in funding annually from outside agencies. It publishes an average of 140 research articles per year, receiving an average of 10,000 annual citations.

OHIO also ranks in the Clinical Medicine category, noting the university’s research related to a variety of medical and biomedical topics. OHIO’s Heritage College of Osteopathic Medicine was established in 1975 and is located on three campuses throughout the state of Ohio, with approximately 1,000 students enrolled for the 2022-2023 academic year.

Now in its ninth year, the US News & World Report rankings evaluate 2,000 research universities in more than 90 countries. In addition to general rankings, the new edition includes country, regional and subject-specific rankings, such as engineering, economics and business, and computer science.