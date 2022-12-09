MONTREAL, Dec 9 (Reuters) – This month’s UN biodiversity talks in Montreal aim to reach a new global agreement. But this is not the first time governments have tried to halt environmental loss through agreed targets.

In fact, many of the 24 conservation targets now under discussion aim to avoid the mistakes of the past and improve upon the world’s latest set of conservation targets – the Aichi Biodiversity Targets.

Here’s a look at the Aichi targets that expired in 2020 with every single target still unmet.

WHAT WERE THE OBJECTIVES?

The Aichi Goals, adopted during the 2010 UN Convention on Biological Diversity (CBD) summit in Nagoya, located in Japan’s Aichi Prefecture, included goals such as cutting deforestation by at least half over the next decade and curbing pollution so that it no longer harms ecosystems.

However, many of the targets included vague language and did not push countries to take specific action, experts say.

Once the parties adopted the Aichi targets, they were expected to design their own national biodiversity strategies that would emulate the goals set by Aichi. Almost all parties created these strategies, but most were never fully implemented.

ARE AICHI FACILITIES SUCCESSFUL?

The most visible Aichi target and one of the few that includes a numerical goal aims to protect or conserve 17% of all land and inland waters and 10% of the ocean by the end of the decade.

While some progress was made toward this goal, the world ultimately failed. Today about 15% of the world’s land and 8% of ocean territories are under some form of protection, although the level of protection varies.

And not a single country met all 20 Aichi targets within its own borders, according to a September 2020 UN assessment.

About 10% of targets did not see any significant progress, the assessment found. Six of the targets, including the land and ocean conservation target, were considered “partially achieved”.

“Globally, none of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets were met or achieved, but we also know that some progress has been made at the national level in a number of countries,” said Elizabeth Maruma Mrema, executive secretary of the CBD.

In the end, Aichi was considered a failure by the United Nations, and the CBD secretariat called on the parties to come up with another guidance document to guide conservation efforts until 2030 and beyond.

WHY DID THE AICHI FACILITIES FAIL?

The lack of clearly defined metrics by which to measure progress made the Aichi targets difficult to implement, experts say.

“Aichi was created by aspirational targets, which was great for … enabling people to do a lot, but not great for communication,” said Basile van Havre, who is helping broker negotiations on the new targets at CBD name.

One of the reasons the world was able to meet the target of conserving 17% of the earth’s surface globally, he said, was simply that the success of the goal could be determined by that single number.

“It is important to have measurable objectives,” he said.

Monitoring and reporting success was also a major problem with Aichi. Countries largely failed to update others on the progress they were making or not making.

“A key priority for us … is agreement on a robust monitoring, planning, reporting and review framework,” said Hugo Schally, a biodiversity negotiator with the European Union.

“Because that’s what made the Aichi framework so ineffective, and that’s what generated these negotiation processes.”

MONEY MATTERS

The lack of funding to help developing countries meet the Aichi targets was also an obstacle to their success – a point that has prompted negotiators to include funding plans within the draft being negotiated at the Montreal talks.

The Global Environment Facility, the main source of funding for international biodiversity protection, has raised nearly $5 billion from 29 countries for the funding period from 2022 to 2026.

That’s hardly enough to fill the $711 billion annual funding gap estimated by a 2019 estimate by several conservation institutes.

The Aichi targets also failed to win approval from governments beyond the environment ministers who brokered the deal.

“We need the whole government,” CBD’s Mrema said. “It is not a matter of leaving it to environment ministries alone. This is one of the lessons we have learned from the failure of the Aichi Biodiversity Targets.”

Reporting by Gloria Dickie; Editing by Katy Daigle and Deepa Babington

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Fiduciary Principles.