



As temperatures cool, the City of Regina’s overnight heating bus will resume operating seven nights a week, starting Thursday. The overnight bus was suspended after a new warming center opened its doors with the help of federal funding, according to a press release from the City of Regina. As the new center is now at capacity, the warming bus is restarting to support the need for people to find a place to stay and stay warm. The Warm Up Bus will run nightly from 9pm to 9am and will be available at several locations in the downtown area. Mobile Crisis Services, 1646 11th Ave by: 21:00 to 22:00

23:00 to 12:00

1 am to 2 am

3 am to 4 am

5 to 6 in the morning

7 am to 8 am The warm-up bus will also visit each of these locations throughout the night. Knox Metropolitan Church, 2340 Victoria Ave.

YWCA, 1940 McIntyre St.

Salvation Army Waterston Center, 1845 Osler St.

Carmichael Outreach, 1510 12th Ave Locations and times may vary as needed. The City of Regina said the warming bus will remain open until the number of indoor overnight warming spaces is sufficient to provide warmth for those who need it. A list of spaces and heating services can be found here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://regina.ctvnews.ca/regina-warming-bus-to-resume-nightly-operation-1.6186616 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

