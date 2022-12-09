McGill joins hundreds of universities taking the Nature Positive Pledge





As delegates gather in Montreal for the United Nations Conference on Biodiversity (COP15), McGill joins a global community of universities that have committed to the Nature Positive Pledge. Launched by the UN Environment Program and the University of Oxford to coincide with COP15, The positive promise of nature encourages higher education institutions to prioritize ecological restoration. This initiative is based on the idea that universities play an important role in promoting biodiversity, as educators of future leaders, as centers for innovative research, and as landowners and consumers with a direct impact on the planet. Being positive towards nature means restoring species and ecosystems that have been damaged by the impacts of [a] university and its activities, writes Emily Stott, Coordinator of Positive Nature Universities. She adds that universities should strive to further support nature by increasing biodiversity on campus and reducing the impacts of operations and supply chains. McGill is among more than 100 universities, including 10 others in Quebec, who joined the initiative as a founding member ahead of COP15. But this commitment extends beyond the two-week UN conference. By making the pledge, McGill is expected to assess its impacts on biodiversity, set measurable targets for improvement and provide annual updates on its progress. This summer, consultations began on a formal university-wide biodiversity strategy to launch in 2023. Drawing on internal expertise from the Quebec Center for Biodiversity Science, the Gault Nature Reserve and the Redpath Museum Society, as well as several McGill departments and operating units such as Buildings and Landsan emerging focus for the plan is consolidating the wealth of biodiversity research and projects already happening on campus. Taking stock and moving forward Currently, 66 percent of McGills lands are forest reserves. This includes 1,000 hectares of old growth forest Gault Nature Reserve, which is a UNESCO biosphere reserve and a migratory bird sanctuary. The University also owns and manages Morgan Arboretuma 245-acre forest reserve on the Macdonald campus that is home to more than 200 species of mammals, reptiles, amphibians and birds. On the downtown campus, members of the McGill community have opportunities to connect with nature and reduce the impact of the university’s food supply chain through multiple gardens and urban agriculture initiatives led by staff and students. Over the years, Sustainability Projects Fund (SPF) has provided more than $150,000 in support McGill feeding McGill and Campus Crops, two programs that allow the University to source its food from local and sustainable sources. But this is just the beginning, says Francois Miller, McGill’s Executive Director of Sustainability. Membership of the Alliance of Nature Positive Universities will allow us to share knowledge, practices and resources with like-minded universities around the world as we strengthen our commitment to biodiversity. To create a baseline for future goals, McGill intends to host a bioblitz next year during which volunteers will document species on campus to provide a biodiversity map to the University. We hope it will also give students, faculty and staff the opportunity to see how much nature surrounds them, even in the middle of the city, and feel empowered to preserve and nurture it, Miller says. To learn more about McGills commitments to biodiversity and sustainability, visit Office of Sustainability website.

