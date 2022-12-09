Allied Air Command | Allies and Partners Conduct Multinational Vigilance Activity over the Baltic States





RAMSTEIN, Germany NATO conducted a large-scale, multinational surveillance activity that trained the integration of high-level air strike capabilities of Allies and Partners in a training area over the Baltic states on 7 December 2022. This activity was a fantastic opportunity to train combined air operations with our future allies and a clear confirmation that the Swedish Air Force is fully interoperable and ready to be integrated into the NATO airfield. Exercising NATO’s ability to project credible combat air power by integrating with key regional partners, the activity involved approximately 20 aircraft; including fighters and tankers. Many of the aircraft from Allied countries Poland, France, Great Britain and the USA, as well as partner countries Finland and Sweden, flew from home base locations, making the use of air-to-air refueling essential to the success of the mission. U.S. Air Forces newest tanker, the KC-46, refuels Finnish F/A-18s during NATO's large scale, multinational Vigilance Activity. Photo courtesy: Finnish Air Force The Vigilance Activity saw the integration of high-end air Allied and Partner strike capabilities in an exercise area over the Baltic States. Photo courtesy: USAFE Swedish Gripens flew from home base locations making use of air-to-air re-fueling. Training activities like these nsure NATO can cooperate closely with important Partner. Archive image

Sweden is a key contributor to ensuring our common security in the Baltic Sea region. This activity was a fantastic opportunity to train combined air operations with our future allies and a clear confirmation that the Swedish Air Force is fully interoperable and ready to integrate into the NATO airfield, said Colonel Peter Greberg Deputy Chief of Staff Operations of the Swedish Air Force. . The event also saw the first example of the US Air Force’s newest tanker, the KC-46, refueling Finnish F/A-18s. Operating from Ramstein Air Base, Germany, the KC-46 along with tankers from other allied countries play a crucial role in NATO air operations. By expanding the reach of allied and partner aircraft, they increase interoperability and enhance military capabilities to improve shared security and safety in the region. The purpose of today’s activity is to train aircrews in refueling, while also demonstrating Finland’s readiness to operate with US and NATO forces, said Brigadier General Timo Herranen, chief of staff of the Finnish Air Force. The ability to cooperate strengthens Finnish defense in the high north and the Baltic Sea region, he added. During the event, participants were able to learn from each other and strengthen relations with other nations operating from across Northern Europe. Ongoing training activities such as these that are conducted regularly across the Euro-Atlantic area improve the overall cohesion of the Alliance and ensure that NATO can work closely with important Partners.

