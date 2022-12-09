AmeraMex International receives orders for equipment totaling $540,000







Chico, CA | December 09, 2022 08:10 AM EST CHICO, CA December 8, 2022 AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCQB: AMMX), a provider of heavy equipment for logistics companiesinfrastructure bUILDING AND forestry conservationannounced that it has received $540,000 worth of equipment orders. CEO Lee Hamre commented, The year is shaping up to be another great year for AmeraMex. We are pleased that with rising inflation and interest rates along with daily fluctuations in the stock market, sales are good, our profit margins have improved and our undervalued stock is being noticed by new investors. The following devices were shipped to customers throughout the West Coast. Taylor THDC-955 Load Container Handler 110,000 Pound Capacity Taylor Forklift Taylor TECSIP-155 empty container handler For more information and pricing on equipment for the logistics, construction and forestry industries, or to book a demonstration of First Green Companys Electrics 100 percent Electric Skid Steer Loaders, ASV Posti-Tract Loaders and Skid Steer Loaders, Menzi Muck Excavators or Magni Telescopic Handler, contact the AmeraMex/Hamre Equipment Sales Team at 530.895.8955. About AmeraMex International AmeraMex International sells, rents and leases heavy equipment to companies within multiple industries, including construction, logistics, mining and lumber. AmeraMex, with a US and international customer base, has over 30 years of experience selling and servicing heavy equipment. Follow AmeraMex on Twitter @ammx_intl and visit the AmeraMex website, www.AMMX.net or www.hamreequipment.com for additional information and equipment videos. Forward-looking statements This press release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “plan,” “potential,” “continue,” or similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, and there are key factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are encouraged to review the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as they involve known and unknown uncertainties and other factors which, in some cases, are beyond the Company’s control, which may and are likely to materially affect actual results. , levels of activity, performance or achievements. Any forward-looking statement reflects the Company’s current views regarding future events and is subject to these and other risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding operations, results of operations, growth strategy and liquidity. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements for any reason, or to update the reasons that actual results may differ materially from those projected in these forward-looking statements, even if additional information becomes available therein. the future. Contact details Marty Tullio +1 949-632-1900 [email protected] Company website https://www.ammx.net label heavy equipmentTaylor EquipmentCaterpillar equipmentforkscontainer handlers

