Ilya Yashin: Kremlin critic jailed for eight-and-a-half years in latest blow to what’s left of Russian opposition

A Moscow court on Friday sentenced Kremlin critic Ilya Yashin to eight years and six months in prison, according to Russian state media RIA Novosti, in a blow to what remains of the country’s opposition.

It is unclear whether Yashin’s prison sentence for spreading false information about the Russian military includes time he has already spent in prison during court hearings.

Russian investigators say his statements about the circumstances of the Bucha killings are a criminal offense under recently introduced legislation that makes discrediting the Russian armed forces illegal.

Yashin criticized the authors of the hysterical decision in a post on his official Telegram account.

The authors of the decision are optimistic about Putin’s prospects. In my opinion, they are very optimistic, he said.

But we also do not have to be sad, because we have won this trial, friends. The process started as a denunciation of me as the people’s doctor, but it turned into a stand against the war. We spoke the truth about war crimes and called for an end to the bloodshed. And in response, they heard a bunch of slogans from the Cold War, which were confusedly expressed by the prosecutor, Yashin continued.

With this hysterical verdict, the government wants to scare us all, but in fact it only shows its weakness. Strong leaders are calm and self-confident, and only weak ones seek to silence everyone, burn out any dissent. So today I can only repeat what was said on the day of my arrest: I’m not afraid, and you shouldn’t be, the post said.

In his closing remarks in court on Monday, before the verdict, Yashin made a statement addressing the judge, President Vladimir Putin and the Russian public. As if they would sew my mouth shut and stop me from speaking forever. Everyone understands that this is the issue, he said.

I am isolated from society because they want me to keep quiet. I promise as long as I live, I will never be sick. My mission is to tell the truth. I will not give up the truth even behind bars. After all, to quote the classic: Lying is the religion of slaves.

Russian President Vladimir Putin said it was inappropriate to question a court decision when asked to comment on Yashin’s sentence on Friday.

I consider it absolutely unacceptable to interfere in the affairs of the courts, I consider it inappropriate to question the court’s decision. And there are laws set out for rights set out to protect citizens, and appeals can be made to a higher authority. Mr. Yashin’s lawyers certainly know what to do, Putin told reporters after a summit in the Kyrgyz capital, Bishkek.

When asked for comment on the court ruling on the Russian opposition figure, Putin first asked Who is Yashin? and he only responded after a reporter told him who Yashin was.

Yashin, also a close ally of jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny, rose to prominence during the protests he helped organize between 2011 and 2012 against Putin’s re-election to a third term.

He remained a staunch critic of Putin for years to come, also serving as a municipal deputy in a small Moscow municipality before being barred from running for public office again.

In June, he was sentenced to 15 days behind bars for disobeying police, charges he described at the time as part of a pressure campaign by authorities to force him to leave Russia.

Navalny was poisoned with a nerve agent in 2020, an attack that some Western officials and Navalny himself openly blamed on the Kremlin. Russia has denied any involvement.

After a five-month stay in Germany recovering from Novichok poisoning, Navalny last year returned to Moscow, where he was immediately arrested for violating the terms of his probation imposed in a 2014 case. Earlier this year, Navalny was sentenced to nine years in prison on fraud charges he said were politically motivated.

Navalny criticized Yashin’s jailing on Friday. Another shameless and illegal decision by Putin will not silence Ilya and should not frighten the honest people of Russia, he said in a statement posted on his social media accounts.

This is another reason why we must fight and I have no doubt that we will win in the end.

Navalny said in his statement, Yashin was his first friend he made in politics and had known him since he was 18 years old. Having known Yash for so long, I will not even try to write something like: Hold on, Ilya. And that’s how I know he did everything right and will endure everything, he said.

Navalny concluded by saying that he is proud of Yashin and that he and Russia will be free.

Russian investigative journalist Andrei Soldatov, who is on Russia’s wanted list and lives in exile in London, told CNN that Yashin was an extremely brave person who chose to stay in Russia and speak out against the war.

He added that he believed Yashin was a symbol of Russian resistance against the war.