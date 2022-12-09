© Ministry of Habitat, Urbanism and Environment, Djibouti

GENEVA (ILO News) – Twenty million jobs could be created by further harnessing the power of nature to address key challenges facing society, such as climate change, disaster risk and food and water insecurity.

Investing in such policies that support nature-based solutions (NbS) would generate significant employment opportunities, especially in rural areas, says a new report from the International Labor Organization (ILO), UN Environment Programme. (UNEP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN).

Launched at the UN Biodiversity Conference, COP15, in Montreal, the report, Decent Work in Nature-based Solutions, highlights the need for a just transition – greening the economy in a way that is fair and inclusive, by creating meaningful job opportunities and leaving no one behind.

Nature-based solutions are defined by UN Environment Assembly Resolution 5/5 as “actions to protect, conserve, restore, sustainably use and manage natural or modified terrestrial, freshwater, coastal and marine ecosystems that address social, economic and environmental challenges effectively and adaptively, providing simultaneously human well-being, ecosystem services, resilience and biodiversity benefits.”

Currently about 75 million people are already employed in NbS. The report finds that the vast majority (96 percent) live in Asia and the Pacific and in low- and middle-income countries, although the majority of global NbS spending occurs in high-income countries. Many of these jobs are part-time, and total employment is estimated to be about 14.5 million full-time equivalent (FTE) jobs. However, the report warns that there are challenges in measuring NbS employment. Furthermore, the figures do not represent the job losses and displacements that may occur during the implementation of the NbS.

In low-income and lower-middle-income countries, almost all NbS work (98 percent and 99 percent, respectively) is in the agriculture and forestry sectors. This drops to 42 percent for upper-middle income and 25 percent in high-income countries. In industrialized countries, where agricultural productivity is high, NbS spending is focused on ecosystem restoration and natural resource management. Public services contribute the largest share of NbS work in high-income countries (37 percent), with construction also representing a fair share (14 percent).

An additional 20 million jobs could be created worldwide if investments in NbS were to triple by 2030. This has been identified as a key step towards achieving biodiversity, soil restoration and climate targets such as those set out in the United Nations United’ Nature Financial Status Report 2021.

However, the report warns that there is currently no guarantee that NbS employment will meet ILO standards for green jobs. This requires jobs to be in the environmental sector and meet standards for decent work, including compliance with international and national labor standards, and decent work (defined as productive work that is fairly compensated right and in conditions of freedom, equality, security and human dignity).

“It is essential that as we expand the use of nature-based solutions, we ensure that we do not also increase decent work deficits such as informal work, low wages and low productivity conditions that many workers in NbS currently face . ”, said Vic van Vuuren, Director of the ILO Enterprise Department. “The ILO’s Just Transition Guidelines provide a framework to help us do this.”

“We welcome the emphasis given to nature-based solutions at COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Not only are NbS a critical part of the mitigation equation—they harbor numerous co-benefits, including mitigating the impacts of climate change. What this report highlights is how to make NbS work for people and the economy, and this will be a key success factor. Achieving this requires a broad-based youth-led coalition,” said Susan Gardner, Director of UNEP’s Ecosystems Division.

“When planned and implemented according to the IUCN Global Standard for Nature-Based Solutions, NbS provides a scalable and effective means of addressing the interconnected climate and biodiversity crises, delivering significant benefits to human well-being and livelihoods, including good and green jobs. This makes them an essential tool in the implementation of the post-2020 Global Biodiversity Framework,” said Stewart Maginnis, IUCN Deputy Director-General.

The report calls for the implementation of Just Transition policies, including measures to incubate and support enterprises and cooperatives working in NbS, developing the right skills, measures to help workers prepare for and get NbS jobs, universities that integrate NBS curricula, as well as policies. that help NbS comply with basic labor standards, including minimum wages, occupational safety and health, freedom of association and the use of social dialogue. New Green Jobs Pact for Youthlaunched by the ILO and UNEP at COP27, aims to create 1 million new green jobs and will work to ensure that the recommendations made in this report are implemented on the ground.

‘Just Transition’ policies will also be needed to mitigate the risks to jobs and livelihoods that the transition to more sustainable practices will create in the short to medium term. As the report states, especially when current jobs and work practices involve unsustainable use of nature. Such policies may include:

employment services,

public employment programs,

reemployment training,

access to unemployment benefits,

early retirement,

use and payment for ecosystem services (PES) programs.

