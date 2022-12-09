Remarks at a meeting of the UN General Assembly on the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea: 40 years

Monika Medina

Assistant Secretary for Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs

American state Department

New York, New York

December 8, 2022

AS DELIVERED

Thank you, Mr. President, Mr. Secretary General, Excellency, distinguished delegates.

It is an honor for me to be with you today representing the United States as the host nation for this most special occasion.

The Law of the Sea Convention is a monumental achievement in the field of international law. His principles are as relevant today as they have ever been. The Convention sets out a comprehensive legal framework governing the use of the ocean. And the institutions she established are functioning as intended.

The International Seabed Authority, the Commission on the Limits of the Continental Shelf and the International Tribunal for the Law of the Sea contribute to the sustainable use of the ocean and its many resources, helping to maintain international peace and security.

States have cooperated under the framework of the Convention to implement specific provisions of the Convention through other agreements, including the Agreement on the Implementation of Part XI and the 1995 UN Fish Stocks Agreement.

These are among the important legacies of the convention 40 years later. And progress under the framework of the Convention continues today.

Delegations are currently negotiating a new legally binding international instrument for the conservation and sustainable use of marine biodiversity in areas beyond national jurisdiction, the so-called BBNJ agreement.

This vital new agreement will provide an unprecedented opportunity to coordinate science-based conservation and sustainable use of high seas biodiversity. It will provide, for the first time, a coordinated and cross-sectoral approach to the creation of marine protected areas on the high seas, while also protecting high seas. freedom of the seas and the promotion of marine scientific research. And we know that protecting these areas is more important now than ever.

We look forward to the successful conclusion of these negotiations in March next year, when delegations will celebrate another important achievement for the international law of the sea.

Among the foundations of the Convention on the Law of the Sea are the rights and sovereign jurisdiction granted to coastal states in their maritime zones, including the conservation and management of natural resources.

As greenhouse gas emissions rise, our ocean is becoming warmer, more acidic and less productive, with a cascading effect on communities and livelihoods around the world.

Among the most devastating impacts is sea level rise, which threatens the very existence of some island nations and the livelihoods of people from coastal states around the world.

The United States recognizes that new trends are developing in the practices and views of States on the need for sustainable marine areas in the face of sea level rise.

The United States is committed to maintaining the legitimacy of maritime zones, and associated rights and entitlements, that are established in accordance with international law as reflected in the Convention, despite sea level rise caused by climate change.

We are confident that this and other challenges to our ocean can and will be addressed in a peaceful and sustainable manner under the framework of the conventions.

On this occasion marking the 40th anniversary of the Convention on the Law of the Sea, let me reiterate the continued view of the United States that much of the convention reflects customary international law and our unwavering commitment to protect the rights, freedoms and the obligations of the entire UN. member states as reflected in the convention.

Mr. President, in closing, it gives us great pleasure to celebrate this important historical moment. This is a time to reflect on the contributions to international peace, security, stability and prosperity commemorated by this historic convention.

We have a moral obligation to continue to protect the ocean. It is vital to the survival of humans, our children and grandchildren and all life on our beloved blue planet.

Thank you.

