The Japan Pact takes the UK-Italy war plan global

LONDON Britain, Italy and Japan will collaborate on the development of a sixth-generation fighter, the three countries said in a joint statement expected to be released early Friday.

Few details were available ahead of the planned announcement beyond the project name Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) and the fact that the partners say they plan to have the fighter ready by 2035.

Britain and Italy have previously collaborated on early development work on their future fighter air project, while Japan has pursued its next-generation FX program.

If GCAP goes ahead, it will be the largest Japanese-European defense cooperation program ever undertaken.

There is currently no word on whether Sweden remains interested in joining the program.

The Nordic nation has been evaluating the possibility of a tie-up with Britain for a future fighter jet, better known as the Tempest, for several years, but has cooled on the idea in recent months.

Partnership dialogue with Sweden is said to continue, with both sides exploring how they can build on previous cooperation with the British on programs such as the Saab Gripen fighter.

In a statement, a Saab spokesman said the company is focused on supporting the Swedish authorities in reviewing the context of the future Swedish combat system.

The company received a SEK 250 million ($24 million) contract from the Swedish government to study future fighter development.

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that providing security for Britain with programs like GCAP was vital.

We must stay on the cutting edge of advancements in defense technology, outmaneuvering and outmaneuvering those who seek to do us harm. The international partnership we announced today with Italy and Japan aims to do just that, underscoring that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are inseparable, he said.

The three governments said the GCAP will deepen our defense cooperation, science and technology cooperation, integrated supply chains and further strengthen the common defense industrial base.

Importantly, the program will support the sovereign ability of all three countries to design, deliver and improve advanced air combat capabilities well into the future, the statement said.

Britain’s future combat air strategy envisioned a Tempest a program that combined a flagship aircraft at the heart of a network of wider capabilities, such as unmanned aircraft, sensors, weapons and advanced data systems. It is unlikely to change.

We share the ambition that this aircraft will be the centerpiece of a wider combat air system that will operate in multiple domains, the GCAP statement said.

Mark Hamilton, managing director of Leonardo UK Electronics, said the industry was ready to provide the skills required.

The emergence of a single international program supported by three governments represents a major point of maturity for our shared air combat vision and a strong vote of confidence in the industry’s willingness to deliver the program, Hamilton said.

Britain and Japan have built a protective relationship for some time.

That work culminated last December when the two sides agreed to develop a fighter jet engine demonstrator. The UK Ministry of Defense is also supporting Japan in the delivery of their new joint air-to-air missile (JNAAM) programme.

Under the banner of Team Tempest, a British industry partnership including BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA and Rolls-Royce has led the development of a new fighter to begin replacing Typhoon fighter jets beyond 2040.