International
The Japan Pact takes the UK-Italy war plan global
LONDON Britain, Italy and Japan will collaborate on the development of a sixth-generation fighter, the three countries said in a joint statement expected to be released early Friday.
Few details were available ahead of the planned announcement beyond the project name Global Combat Air Program (GCAP) and the fact that the partners say they plan to have the fighter ready by 2035.
Britain and Italy have previously collaborated on early development work on their future fighter air project, while Japan has pursued its next-generation FX program.
If GCAP goes ahead, it will be the largest Japanese-European defense cooperation program ever undertaken.
There is currently no word on whether Sweden remains interested in joining the program.
The Nordic nation has been evaluating the possibility of a tie-up with Britain for a future fighter jet, better known as the Tempest, for several years, but has cooled on the idea in recent months.
Partnership dialogue with Sweden is said to continue, with both sides exploring how they can build on previous cooperation with the British on programs such as the Saab Gripen fighter.
In a statement, a Saab spokesman said the company is focused on supporting the Swedish authorities in reviewing the context of the future Swedish combat system.
The company received a SEK 250 million ($24 million) contract from the Swedish government to study future fighter development.
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said in a statement that providing security for Britain with programs like GCAP was vital.
We must stay on the cutting edge of advancements in defense technology, outmaneuvering and outmaneuvering those who seek to do us harm. The international partnership we announced today with Italy and Japan aims to do just that, underscoring that the security of the Euro-Atlantic and Indo-Pacific regions are inseparable, he said.
The three governments said the GCAP will deepen our defense cooperation, science and technology cooperation, integrated supply chains and further strengthen the common defense industrial base.
Importantly, the program will support the sovereign ability of all three countries to design, deliver and improve advanced air combat capabilities well into the future, the statement said.
Britain’s future combat air strategy envisioned a Tempest a program that combined a flagship aircraft at the heart of a network of wider capabilities, such as unmanned aircraft, sensors, weapons and advanced data systems. It is unlikely to change.
We share the ambition that this aircraft will be the centerpiece of a wider combat air system that will operate in multiple domains, the GCAP statement said.
Mark Hamilton, managing director of Leonardo UK Electronics, said the industry was ready to provide the skills required.
The emergence of a single international program supported by three governments represents a major point of maturity for our shared air combat vision and a strong vote of confidence in the industry’s willingness to deliver the program, Hamilton said.
Britain and Japan have built a protective relationship for some time.
That work culminated last December when the two sides agreed to develop a fighter jet engine demonstrator. The UK Ministry of Defense is also supporting Japan in the delivery of their new joint air-to-air missile (JNAAM) programme.
Under the banner of Team Tempest, a British industry partnership including BAE Systems, Leonardo, MBDA and Rolls-Royce has led the development of a new fighter to begin replacing Typhoon fighter jets beyond 2040.
Andrew Chuter is UK correspondent for Defense News.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.defensenews.com/global/europe/2022/12/09/move-over-tempest-japan-pact-takes-uk-italy-fighter-plan-global/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- The Japan Pact takes the UK-Italy war plan global
- How Jeremy Hunts’ financial reforms could bring down the economy
- Trevor Noah says goodbye to the daily show, but not without first honoring black women
- Forever 21’s Roblox fashion turned into boring IRL clothes
- Rana Sanaullah challenges Imran Khan to dissolve Punjab assembly
- Men’s basketball plays in Fordham
- IBM Client Innovation Center opens in Fredericton
- U.S. power and utility M&A value drops 29% to $37.9 billion so far this year amid macro pressures: PwC
- US moves to block Microsoft takeover of Call of Duty maker Activision Blizzard – BBC News
- COLUMN: Donald Trump’s political death wish | Columns
- Jim Stewart, unlikely soul music entrepreneur, dies at 92
- Saudi Arabia and China will align on everything from security to oil, but agree not to interfere on domestic issues