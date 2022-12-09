Brunei expands air transport capability with Airbus C295s





Brunei’s Ministry of Defense (Mindef) has announced orders to Airbus for the supply of new C295MW transport aircraft. The contract was signed this week by Mindef’s permanent secretary for politics, finance and administration, Colonel (retired) Norsuriati binti Haji Sharbini and witnessed by the country’s deputy defense minister and chief of the Royal Brunei Armed Forces (RBAF). The number of aircraft has not been publicly confirmed, although Mindef’s announcement notes that multiple aircraft “are expected to be delivered to the RBAF in two batches”. Regional media have suggested that three or four of the twin C295 turboprop engines are being procured. Brunei’s small air force – known locally as Angkatan Tentera Udara Diraja Brunei (ATUDB, Royal Brunei Air Force) – operates from a military area of ​​the country’s international airport. The force’s 7 Wing unit undertakes training with the Pilatus PC-7 Mk II and Bell 206B-3, while 1 Wing is the main operational organization, with Sikorsky S-70A/i Black Hawk helicopters as the primary equipment. The Wing’s 15th Squadron operates the RBAF’s only current fixed-wing transport asset, an Airbus CN235-110M, which was delivered in 1997. Replacing the single CN235 with multiple examples of the larger C295MW provides the RBAF with a much greater tactical airlift capability, but also expands the ability of small forces to conduct disaster relief, humanitarian assistance and search and rescue operations . The latest variant of the C295 can operate from short, semi-ready strips and its healthy range makes it a good platform for maritime search and surveillance missions. Southeast Asia has proven to be a good market for the C295 and the type is operational with Indonesia, the Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam. Worldwide, the aircraft serves 30 countries, and over 200 have been delivered.

