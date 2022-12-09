International
Ebola test candidate vaccines arrive in Uganda in record 79 days after outbreak declared
The first doses of one of Sudan’s three candidate Ebolavirus vaccines arrived in Uganda yesterday. These will be evaluated in a clinical trial called Solidarity Against Ebola or Tokomeza Ebola.
The arrival of 1,200 doses of candidate vaccines just 79 days after the outbreak was announced on September 20 marks a milestone in the global capacity to respond to outbreaks. To start Phase 3 trials in Guinea during the 2015 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, it took 7 months from declaration to arrival of vaccines. This was a great achievement and set historical records at the time. That trial evaluated the safety and efficacy of vaccines against the Zaire ebolavirus responsible for the West African outbreak and, more recently, outbreaks in the Democratic Republic of Congo. But there are no licensed vaccines against the Sudan ebolavirus species responsible for the current outbreak in Uganda, hence the need for the current trial.
“Uganda is showing that life-saving research can be organized immediately in the middle of an outbreak,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Acero, Uganda’s Minister of Health. “We will continue to fight the outbreak using the effective tools we already have, which are rapid surveillance to find cases, contact tracing teams that identify those who have been exposed, health workers who provide care to those who are sick with virus and community engagement throughout the response, but having a vaccine for this and future outbreaks is important.”
The vaccine is one of three candidates recommended for trial by an independent WHO expert panel: the Sabin Institute’s ChAd3-SUDV. The other two, cAdOx1 biEBOV from Oxford University/Jenner Institute/Serum Institute of India and Merck/IAVI’s SV-SUDV, will be added to the trial when the doses arrive.
The trial is being led by Uganda’s Makerere University and co-sponsored by the Ministry of Health and WHO. WHO worked with the Ugandan government and researchers to design the protocol for the trial, ensure regulatory and ethical processes were swift, train research teams and install the cold chain that will store the vaccines at the optimal temperature.
“The arrival of candidate vaccines in the country less than 100 days since the outbreak was announced is the result of a global effort coordinated by WHO. Every time we work together to quickly evaluate vaccines, we improve. This has benefits now and in the future,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “These are not tests: these are optimizing the system for the next disease threat.”
Achieving this milestone is the result of previous preparations, such as WHO’s research and development plan, which aligns researchers and others in priority research areas. This milestone is also the result of investment from the US (including the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority), the UK and other governments, and a no-regrets approach, which saw WHO bring together the Government of Uganda, vaccine researchers, manufacturers, financiers, official rules and others. Manufacturers bottled vaccines in record time, with sufficient doses of vaccine candidates for trials and potentially beyond.
In an equally rapid and collaborative approach, several partners including CEPI, the Government of Canada, the EU’s department of health emergency preparedness and response and WHO have allocated funds to facilitate the implementation of the trial. Other partners are also considering their contributions.
“This trial is an important and promising step towards possible protection against Sudan’s ebolavirus with African researchers taking a leading role. It shows the strength of scientific research on our continent and how by working collaboratively with international partners we can develop critical tools that will limit the deadly effect of Ebola,” said Dr Matshidiso Moeti, WHO Regional Director for Africa.
“We have recruited and trained 9 research teams ready to deploy to the districts where the trial will take place. Professor Bruce Kirenga, principal investigator for the vaccine trial.
“We hope that the trial will provide enough information to know how effective one or more of the candidate vaccines are, although it will take time to collect quality data,” said Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO Representative. in Uganda. “We are working hand in hand with all the partners involved to ensure that the trial will be delivered to the highest scientific and ethical standards.”
Since the outbreak was announced, the country has recorded a total of 142 confirmed cases and 55 deaths in nine districts as of December 5. Early diagnosis and treatment of cases have been critical in containing infections, in addition to improving disease surveillance and contact tracing, infection, prevention and control, and mobilizing communities to support the response.
There have been no new cases of Ebola reported since November 27. Contacts of recently confirmed cases will be invited to participate in the trial, which is designed to be implemented using a ring vaccination model.
Notes to the editor:
This is a timeline of key moments in this response.
June 7, 2022
WHO strategic research agenda for filovirus research and monitoring 2021-2031 is published.
September 20, 2022
Uganda’s Ministry of Health declares the outbreak after laboratory confirmation.
The first consultation is done to identify candidate vaccines and discuss trial designs.
Responsible developers and their funders begin work to prepare/produce investigational doses for the trial and beyond.
September 23, 2022
Second consultation to continue review of data on candidate vaccines and discussion of trial designs.
September 28, 2022
Uganda’s Minister of Health appoints the Principal Investigator for the trial.
Field preparations for the trial have begun.
October 3, 2022
The study protocol is ready and submitted for approval, along with the investigator’s brochure for the two vaccines.
October 7, 2022
Third consultation to continue review of data on candidate vaccines and discussion of trial designs.
October 13, 2022
Data on the first vaccine are submitted to the WHO vaccine prioritization committee, which meets to evaluate the information.
October 26, 2022
WHO’s vaccine prioritization working group convenes to assess data on second vaccine candidate.
October 28, 2022
Fifth consultation to continue review of data on candidate vaccines and discussion of trial designs.
November 7, 2022
WHO’s vaccine prioritization task force convenes to assess data on third candidate vaccine.
November 10, 2022
Training of over 200 research team members from Uganda completed with the support of researchers from Guinea, WHO, MOH, including good clinical practice and trial procedure standards
November 16, 2022
The WHO vaccine prioritization task force makes recommendations to evaluate 3 vaccine candidates.
The amended trial protocol to include the third vaccine has been submitted.
November 21, 2022
The on-site test team completes all preparations and is ready to start the test.
November 25, 2022
The approval process has been finalized in Uganda and by WHO. Import permits for two vaccines have been issued.
December 2, 2022
Doses of cAd3 and cAdOx1 are ready for shipment to Uganda.
rVSV doses are almost ready for shipment.
December 8, 2022
Within 80 days of the announcement of the outbreak, the first doses of one of the candidate vaccines (ChAd3) arrive in Uganda, doses of the other two vaccines are expected within days.
