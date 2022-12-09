Business leadership at COP27: Visible results and the way forward

On Sunday, November 20, the last chapter closed at COP27 in Egypt, as countries around the world signed “ Sharm el-Sheikh Implementation Plan.”

The US Chamber of Commerce was proud to represent the private sector at the conference with our largest delegation ever, working closely with business and government allies from the US, Egypt and other countries around the world to convey the important role of business in implementing climate Solutions.

The US Chamber participated in nearly 20 different public and private events during its stay in Sharm el Sheikh. For a full overview of these commitments, visit our COP27 website here .

Analysis of the results of COP27

While the media narrative around COP27 was mixed, we believe the unprecedented actions being taken and investments being made by the business community to tackle climate challenges – and important alliances with governments and other stakeholders – are reasons for optimism . A recurring theme throughout the conference, particularly from US leaders, was the important role that business plays both in helping to finance and implement climate solutions at home and abroad.

US Chamber Global Energy Institute President Marty Durbin speaks at a COP27 dinner headlined by US Presidential Special Envoy for Climate John Kerry on November 12, 2022.

As Marty Durbin of the US Chamber summarized at length his remarks at our business community gala co-organized with AmCham Egypt:

There is clear excitement among the business community about the opportunities that exist to address the energy and climate challenge in ways that position companies for long-term success in an evolving market. And events like COP27 allow us to see innovations in technology, in systems, in the use of data and in strategic partnerships between companies and with governments and NGOs, emerging, progressing and making a difference. so the business community is essential to the progress climate and we are here

The creation of a “Loss and Damage” fund designed to provide financial support to countries affected by climate change was the main achievement of COP27. Hailed as major progress, many fundamental details remain to be negotiated about how countries contribute, how much they contribute and how the funds will be distributed. Among other important results were:

Clean energy solutions . The final COP agreement also emphasizes the importance of increasing the clean energy mix, including low-emission energy and renewable energy, noting also that the unprecedented global energy crisis underscores the urgency to rapidly transform energy systems to to be more secure, reliable and resilient. The Chamber welcomes this attention to both energy security and a wide range of clean energy solutions, including sources and technologies from nuclear power and natural gas to hydrogen, energy efficiency, electric vehicles and more.

The agreement promotes adaptation and resilience alongside mitigation as important for reducing climate risks. It calls for the provision of climate finance, technology transfer and adaptation capacity building to be urgently and significantly scaled up to meet the needs of developing countries. Agriculture, food security and nature-based solutions. In a historic first, the COP27 final agreement explicitly draws attention to the fundamental priority of maintaining food security and ending hunger, as well as the use of nature and ecosystems for effective and sustainable climate action, emphasizing the importance of food, agriculture and nature. solutions in the context of addressing climate. Although subtle, these additions are seen as important steps towards more concerted global action on these issues.

Energy development and just transition in Africa. Finally, Africa’s unique climate and energy challenges took center stage in Egypt. Through the Major Economies Business Forum (BizMEF) and the Africa Chambers team, we worked to highlight the climate of mistrust that pervaded discussions in Egypt, in which African nations are being told to seek carbon-free energy sources to ensure reliable energy, only to see Europe and the developed world bring more carbon-intensive resources online when they need them.

Unfortunately, concerns remain about the lack of recognition of the growing and prominent participation of business leaders at recent COPs and the critical role of business in delivering climate solutions. In fact, a high profile report issued by the UN High-Level Panel of Experts on Net Zero Emissions Commitments of Non-State Entities was critical of business momentum in support of climate ambitions. Going forward, the Chamber will help the UN process and government stakeholders better understand and consider the contribution of business to global climate challenges.

US government perspective

In addition to these globally focused issues, the US government also highlighted several programs that enjoy strong engagement/participation of the business community, including:

The country’s additional participation in the Global Methane Pledge to reduce methane emissions by 30 percent by 2030 (the US House statement on this progress is here );

A Accelerator of energy transition aims to build carbon markets in developing countries;

or The Green Transport Challenge started with Norway to decarbonize the global transport market

The expansion of The global trash challenge including committing $135 million to help low- and middle-income countries address compost shortages.

The expansion of The First Movers Coalition a growing group of 65 companies that have committed $12 billion toward solutions to reduce emissions in a number of hard-to-cut sectors.

Among the most notable engagements were two meetings that will help set the stage for COP28. While in Sharm, the US Chamber organized a meeting with H.T. Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of COP28 and business leader at the UAE Pavilion to explore how the US Chamber and our members can collaborate at COP28, which will be held in Dubai next November. . As a result of that discussion, the US Chamber and a group of about 40 Chamber members are meeting in Abu Dhabi this week to further explore how the critical role business plays in climate solutions can be incorporated into next year’s programming.

US Chamber and business leaders meet with SH.T. Ambassador Majid Al Suwaidi, Director General of COP28, at the United Arab Emirates pavilion at COP27.

COP28 will truly be a conference for the entire Middle East, so with that in mind, during COP27 several US House leaders also met with H.E. Adel Al-Jubeir, Saudi Arabia’s Climate Envoy. At COP27, Saudi leaders highlighted the Saudi Green Initiative and there are plans for the US Chamber to host a GreenTech Business Mission to both the UAE and Saudi Arabia during 2023 to further private sector opportunities.

Stay tuned for more updates on the US Chamber’s international climate commitment, including our work to ensure a successful COP28 next year.