The recent ceasefire is an opportunity to ensure that peace prevails in the Democratic Republic of Congo





Thank you President, Let me start by thanking all our informants today and welcome the Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Lutundula to our meeting. President, I will focus my intervention on the situation in eastern DRC, regional efforts, MONUSCO and sanctions. President, the UK remains deeply concerned by the security situation in eastern DRC, particularly the increased violence by armed groups. We strongly condemn the attack by M23 in Kishishe that killed 131 civilians, as confirmed by the UN Joint Office for Human Rights and MONUSCO. We take note of M23’s statement indicating their willingness to withdraw from their current positions. We call on them to do so immediately and respect the Luanda ceasefire. We also call on the government, with the support of MONUSCO, to use all necessary measures to prevent further advances by the M23, including towards Goma. The humanitarian toll of this violence has been devastating, and in this regard, we call on all actors to ensure that aid reaches the affected people, including the 1.29 million newly displaced this year. President, the UK reiterates our full support for the Nairobi and Luanda political processes. We are pleased to announce UK funding to support the Nairobi Process led by the East African Community. We encourage continued dialogue through this and that Congolese armed groups participate in the Nairobi process. We welcome the ceasefire recently agreed in Luanda and call on all parties to honor their commitments to ensure that peace prevails. All support for armed groups must be stopped, including foreign support for M23. We call on countries in the region to use all available means to promote an immediate ceasefire and the immediate resumption of consultations on concrete steps to reduce current tensions. President, I welcome the information shared by EAC Secretary General Mathuki today. Both the EAC Armed Forces and the DRC Armed Forces should substantially engage with MONUSCO on de-confliction operations to ensure the protection of civilians as well as the safety and security of peacekeepers and the effective implementation of MONUSCO’s mandate. The United Kingdom fully supports the work of MONUSCO and commends the Mission, and SRSG Keita, for their continued efforts in increasingly challenging circumstances. We remain deeply concerned by the widespread anti-MONUSCO sentiment in the DRC, which undermines the mission’s ability to implement its mandate. We encourage the DRC Government to engage in a structured dialogue with MONUSCO to clarify roles and responsibilities for a responsible and conditions-based withdrawal of MONUSCO. Let me close by welcoming the cooperation offered by the DRC, Rwanda and Uganda to the DRC Sanctions Committee during its recent visit to the region. It is unfortunate that Russia has blocked the SRSG on Sexual Violence in Conflict from informing the DRC Sanctions Committee, especially given that this is an important problem in the DRC and that the government is committed to working with the international community to address it. Thank you.

