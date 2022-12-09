Simple transition policies needed to create 20 million green jobs: UN report





Launched by the International Labor Organization (ILO), the UN Environment Program (UNEP) and the International Union for Conservation of Nature in UN Conference on Biodiversity (COP15) in Montreal,Decent work on nature based solutions the report highlights the need to green the economy in a fair and inclusive way, creating meaningful job opportunities for all. It is essential that as we increase the use of Nature-based Solutions (NbS) we ensure that we do not also increase decent work deficits, such as the informal work, low wages and low productivity conditions that many NbS workers currently face. , said Vic van Vuuren, Director of the ILO’s Enterprise Department. ofILO guidelines for transition onlyprovide a framework to help us do this. Work in nature Solutions based on nature AIMINGto protect, restore and sustainably manage marine waters and ecosystems while also delivering human well-being, ecosystem resilience and biodiversity benefits. NbS currently employs nearly 75 million people, 96 percent of whom live in Asia and the Pacific and lower-middle-income countries, despite the fact that the majority of global NbS spending occurs in high-income countries. NbS jobs, many of which are part-time, are equivalent to about 14.5 million full-time jobs. However, the report warns that there are challenges in measuring NbS employment and that the figures do not capture the job losses and displacements that may occur when nature-based solutions are implemented. Decomposition of jobs Almost all NbS work in low- and lower-middle-income countries—98 and 99 percent respectively—is in the agriculture and forestry sectors. This drops to 42 percent for upper-middle-income countries and 25 percent for high-income countries. In industrialized countries, where agricultural productivity is high, NbS spending is focused on ecosystem restoration and natural resource management. Public services contribute 37 percent of NbS work in high-income countries. An additional 20 million jobs could be created worldwide if investments in NbS were to triple by 2030, a key step towards achieving biodiversity, land restoration and climate goals such as those set by the UN. Nature Financial Status Report 2021. Green labor standards However, the report warns that there is currently no guarantee that NbS employment will meet ILO standards for green jobs in the environmental sector, nor will it compensate workers fairly in terms of freedom, equality, safety and human dignity. Solar Panel Maintenance in Zambia. We welcome the emphasis given to nature-based solutions at COP27 in Sharm el Sheikh. Not only are NbS a critical part of the mitigation equation, they also harbor multiple benefits, including mitigating the impacts of climate change, said Susan Gardner, Director of UNEP’s Ecosystems Division. What this report highlights is how to make NbS work for people and the economy, and this will be a key success factor. To achieve this, a broad-based coalition with youth at the helm is needed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.un.org/en/story/2022/12/1131562 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos