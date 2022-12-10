Remarks by Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield at a UN Security Council briefing on the Democratic Republic of the Congo





Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield US Representative to the United Nations New York, New York December 9, 2022 Thank you Madam President. First of all, I would like toexpress my gratitude to SPSP Keita for her briefing today. I would also like to thank Ms. Kabuo and Mr. Mathukifor their briefings and I welcome the participation of the Foreign Minister of the DRC with us today. We toowe appreciate the recent Secretary-General’s report on MONUSCO, which outlines the ongoing security challenges facing the mission and the Congolese people.ofthe report documented 845 human rights violations and abuses. But let’s be clear: the documentation is only the first step in our calling on the DRC government to hold accountable all those who violate human rights. ofThe United States would also like to thank Presidents Lourenco and Ruto, as well as the former PresidentKenyattaFacilitator of the EAC-led Nairobi Process, for their leadership in trying to broker a solution to the ongoing crisis in eastern DRC. wewe reiterate our call for armed groups to lay down their arms, stop terrorizing the Congolese people and join the Nairobi Process as a means of seeking political solutions to their grievances. We toourge all parties to adhere to the agreement reached in Luanda on November 23. The armed group M23 must withdraw its forces in preparation for disarmament. And make no mistake:M23 poses a serious threat to the DRC and the wider region. And its forces are dangerously close to Goma, the international community’s base of operations for humanitarian aid in eastern DRC.We shouldto protect this population center and the essential services it provides; and call on the DRC and MONUSCO to work together to proactively protect Goma from attack, invasion or encirclement by M23. We toocalls for the end of all state support for armed groups, including but not limited to Rwandan aid to M23. We urge Council members to consider how this type of support conflicts with existing sanctions regimes. RegardingDRC-Related Sanctions The United States accepts requests from the region and from the DRC to ease certain measures, particularly the requirement that arms transfers to the DRC government be notified in advance to the Council.And let me emphasize that the current sanctions measures dodo not prevent the DRC government from acquiring military equipment for defense needs or undertaking critical security sector reforms. Rather, the measures are carefully tailored to ensure that the government can provide security for its citizens. Therefore, weurge Member States conducting military operations in the DRC to formally notify the Council of their actions, in accordance with existing sanctions resolutions. And we encourage these military forces to coordinate closely with MONUSCO and humanitarian actors. FinallyMadam President, as negotiations on MONUSCO’s mandate continue, the United States would like to ask the Council to send a strong and unified signal to support MONUSCO. Government, civil society and the international community all have important roles to play in addressing challenges in the DRC, but MONUSCO in particular isdoing essential workprotecting civilians and supporting government institutions even as it implements a gradual transition. ofThe United States will work to ensure that the mandate clearly supports a withdrawal based on conditions, not an arbitrary end date. And we will do everything in our power to make it clear that we stand behind SRSG Keita and MONUSCO.Thank you Madam President. ###

