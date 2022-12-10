US sanctions China-based firms for illegal fishing abuses | International Trade News





The US Treasury Department is targeting several Chinese fishing entities, accusing them of engaging in rights violations.

The United States has imposed sanctions on a number of companies and individuals over alleged rights violations linked to what Washington describes as illegal fishing operations in distant waters based in China. US Department of the Treasury said On Friday the sanctions targeted Chinese nationals Li Zhenyu and Zhuo Xinrong, as well as 10 entities linked to the pair, including Dalian Ocean Fishing Company and Pingtan Marine Enterprise. The department also identified 157 Chinese-flagged vessels linked to the targeted entities, which it accused of gross human rights abuses and abusive working conditions. Treasury condemns the practices of those sanctioned today, which often involve human rights abuses, undermine basic labor and environmental standards, and harm the economic prospects of local populations in the Indo-Pacific, a Treasury Department official said in a statement. Brian E Nelson. China has been criticized for practices such as distant water fishing, in which boats fish in international waters or the waters of other countries and outside their exclusive economic zone of 200 nautical miles (300 km). China has the largest deepwater fishing fleet in the world. On Friday, the US Treasury Department accused the Dalian Ocean Fishing Company of spending 13 months at sea, during which five workers died and three of their bodies were thrown into the water. He said the company’s crews work an average of 18 hours a day, living off expired food and contaminated water. The United States also accused Dalian Ocean Fishing Company and Pingtan Marine Enterprise of engaging in illegal shark finning operations. Efforts to crack down on illegal fishing come as climate change threatens to destroy marine life around the world. Nearly 10 percent of marine life faces possible extinction, according to the Red List of Threatened Species released Friday. China has said it is a responsible member of the international fishing community, that its fleet fishes within its exclusive economic zone and has taken steps to crack down on illegal fishing. On Friday, the country’s embassy in Washington condemned the US for pointing fingers at other countries and imposing unilateral sanctions under the pretext of human rights. The US is unable to impose unjustified sanctions on other countries or act as a world policeman, said embassy spokesman Liu Pengyu. But with an eye on China, US President Joe Biden signed a national security memorandum in June as part of an effort to combat alleged violations by fishing fleets. That same month, a US official said China had a responsibility to actively monitor and correct the activities of fishing fleets in other countries’ waters. These designations demonstrate how seriously we take the problem of illegal fishing and our commitment to holding accountable the perpetrators of serious human rights violations, Treasury Department Nelson said of the new sanctions. The measures freeze any assets and interests the targeted individuals and entities may have in the US and prohibit US companies from doing business with them. The action against Pingtan represents the first time the US has sanctioned a NASDAQ company.

