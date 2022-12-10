House overwhelmingly passes record $858 billion defense budget – National and International News – FRI 9Dj2022

International
NATIONAL NEWS
House of Representatives passes record $858 billion defense budget
In a 350-80 voteThe House of Representatives far exceeded the necessary two-thirds majority to pass the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023, which sets defense spending for the coming year. The 2023 NDAA provides $858 billion in defense spending. This is the Pentagon’s largest annual budget and exceeds President Biden’s request by $45 billion. It’s not unusual for Congress to exceed the White House’s request when it comes to military budgets.
That amount also far exceeds the NDAA’s $777.7 billion budget for 2022. Even accounting for inflation, it exceeds Budget of $533 billion in 2005 with nearly 100 billion dollars ($533 billion in 2005 is approx 765 billion dollars in terms of 2022). In 2005, we were fully engaged in Afghanistan and also fighting the so-called “insurgency” in Iraq.
The current 2023 NDAA legislation provides a 4.6% pay increase for troops. It also includes about $800 million more in aid to Ukraine, on top of more than $60 billion already approved. The bill also promises $10 billion for Taiwan from 2023-2027 as the island faces increasing aggression from China.
Defense contractor “bonanza”
By far the biggest winners are defense contractors Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, Boeing, General Dynamics and Northrop Grumman. All of them will receive multi-year, multibillion-dollar no-bid contracts to purchase weapons and funding to develop new ones.
To highlight just one of these programs, Northrup Grumman has launched its new B-21 Raider. The sleek craft is capable of manned and unmanned flight and carries both nuclear and conventional weapons payloads. The Air Force says so will form the backbone of the Air Force’s future bomber force. The planes cost about $700 million each (although some sources put the cost at nearly $1 billion. The Pentagon hopes to build about 100 of these planes at an estimated cost of $32 billion, including research and development, by 2027.
INTERNATIONAL NEWS
Putin suggests the possibility of settlement to end the war in Ukraine
Speaking in Kyrgyzstan’s capital Bishkek, Russian President Vladimir Putin raised the possibility of a “solution” that could end hostilities in Ukraine. However, his other comments suggest he is not yet ready to negotiate on some demands considered outside his borders by Ukraine and most of its Western allies.
The solution process as a whole, yes, it will probably be difficult and take some time,” Putin said. “But, in one way or another, all participants in this process will have to come to terms with the realities that are being formed on the ground. It’s not very hopeful, but it’s still one of the few times Putin has admitted that an unqualified victory may not be in the cards for him in Ukraine. At the moment, the realities that are forming on the ground are definitely not in Putin’s favor.
During his remarks in Bishkek, Putin reiterated his belief that the war would be planned. Everything is stable,” Putin said. “There are no questions or problems there. This is despite the fact that Russian forces are retreating, ill-equipped and under-supplied across the entire Ukrainian plain. Yesterday, Putin expressed a rare acknowledgment of these unforeseen “setbacks.” He warned that the war was likely to be “a long-term process”.
Putin has recently reiterated that he considers Russian ownership of Ukrainian territories non-negotiable. This includes Crimea as well as four other Ukrainian regions where Russia recently held referendums, universally rejected as “fraud” by the West. The Kremlin recently stated that Russian ownership of these provinces must be unconditionally accepted by the West before they sit down at the negotiating table.
