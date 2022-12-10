FIFA and WHO mark International Human Rights Day with anti-discrimination message





#NoDiscrimination message to be featured at quarter-final matches of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™

International Human Rights Day is on December 10

FIFA and FIFPRO have implemented a social media protection service during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ FIFA and the World Health Organization (WHO) will mark International Human Rights Day on Saturday, December 10, reinforcing the message that there is no place for any kind of discrimination, neither in football nor in society in general. During the quarter-final matches of the FIFA World Cup on December 9 and 10, the message #NoDiscrimination will be displayed on the giant LED screens in the stadium and, as throughout the tournament, on the captain’s armbands. Discrimination – in all its possible forms and expressions – is one of the most common forms of violation and abuse of human rights. It affects millions of people every day, stifling opportunity, damaging physical and mental health, wasting human talent, and exacerbating social tensions and inequalities. “Stigma and discrimination can be extremely damaging to mental and physical health and can prevent people from accessing the health services they need,” said Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General. “WHO is proud to partner with FIFA in the No Discrimination campaign. Everyone has the right to health, and the fight against stigma and discrimination whenever and wherever it occurs is essential to the realization of this right.” The WHO Constitution, adopted in 1948, states that the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of health is one of the fundamental rights of every human being without distinction of race, religion, sex, political belief, economic or social condition. Anti-discrimination has been a core principle in implementing new measures to transform FIFA since 2016. A zero-tolerance policy on racism and discrimination was included in FIFA’s disciplinary code in 2019, and FIFA has introduced a monitoring system to report incidents of match discrimination in FIFA competitions. Good practice is provided to the 211 member associations, supported by the principles set out in the FIFA Statute (Article 4). FIFA’s #NoDiscrimination campaign has been running throughout the FIFA World Cup and includes an innovative monitoring and moderation service designed to protect players from abusive, discriminatory and threatening comments on social media. The service – which was launched with the support of FIFPRO, the worldwide representative organization of professional footballers – has been offered to every team and player taking part in FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ and is managed entirely on their behalf, ensuring they can focus on on-field performances rather than dealing with social media abuse. During the group stage of the tournament, the service automatically and instantly hid more than 100,000 offensive and offensive comments (including spam) on behalf of selected teams and players, while more than 6,000 posts were reported directly to social media companies for action further. . This shows how online abuse remains an alarming issue for footballers and the whole society; its detrimental consequences for mental health and well-being should not be underestimated. A full report will be published after the conclusion of FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™. Human Rights Day is celebrated every year on December 10, the day the United Nations General Assembly adopted, in 1948, the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR). This proclaims the inalienable rights that everyone has as a human being – regardless of race, colour, religion, sexual orientation, gender identity, language, political or other opinion, national or social origin, wealth, birth or other status.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.who.int/news/item/09-12-2022-fifa-and-who-to-mark-international-human-rights-day-with-anti-discrimination-message The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos