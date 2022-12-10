Council and Parliament reach an interim agreement to create a sustainable life cycle for batteries

The Council and the European Parliament today reached an interim political agreement on a proposal to strengthen durability rules for batteries and waste batteries. For the first time the legislation will regulate the entire life cycle of a battery from production to reuse and recycling and ensure that they are safe, sustainable and competitive. The agreement is temporary pending official approval in both institutions.

Batteries are a key element of the EU’s move towards zero-emission modes of transport. As the demand for batteries will increase more than tenfold by 2030, we need to ensure that we have enough batteries and that they are sustainable throughout their supply chains. The new rules will boost the competitiveness of European industry and ensure that end-of-life batteries are properly collected and recycled so that useful materials are recovered and toxic substances are not released into the environment. Marian Jureka, Czech Minister of the Environment

The interim agreement reached between the Council and the Parliament will apply to all batteries including all waste portable batteries, electric vehicle batteries, industrial batteries, ignition, flash and ignition (SLI) batteries (mainly used for vehicles and machinery) and batteries for light vehicles (e.g. electric bicycles , electronic motorcycles, e-scooters).

Circular economy

The new rules aim to promote a circular economy by regulating batteries throughout life cycle. The regulation therefore sets out end-of-life requirements, including collection targets and obligations, material recovery targets and extended producer responsibility.

The agreement defines targets for manufacturers to collect waste portable batteries (63% by the end of 2027 and 73% by the end of 2030), and introduces a dedicated collection target for waste batteries for light vehicles (51% by the end of 2028 and 61% by end of 2031).

Co-legislators agreed to set the target for lithium recovery from remaining batteries to 50% by 2027 and 80% in 2031, which may be changed through delegated acts depending on market and technological developments and the availability of lithium.

The agreement provides mandatory minimum levels of recycled content for industrial batteries, SLI and EV batteries. These are initially set at 16% for cobalt, 85% for lead, 6% for lithium and 6% for nickel. The regulation stipulates the obligation for batteries to maintain a recycled content documentation.

The agreement defines a recycling efficiency target for nickel-cadmium batteries of 80% by 2025 and other waste batteries of 50% by 2025.

The agreement stipulates that portable batteries incorporated in the equipment must be removable and replaceable by the end user, leaving enough time for operators to adapt the design of their products to this requirement (42 months after the entry into force of the regulation). This is an important provision for consumers. Light vehicle batteries will be replaced by an independent professional.

Fair rules for all operators

The new rules aim to improve functioning of the internal market for batteries and guarantee fairer competition thanks to safety, durability and labeling requirements.

This will be achieved through performance, durability and safety criteria, strict limitations for dangerous substances such as mercury, cadmium and lead and mandatory information on the carbon footprint of batteries.

The regulation also introduces labeling and information requirements for, inter alia, battery components and recycled content, and an electronic battery passport and a QR code.

The agreement also aims to make the text clearer and more coherent and to facilitate its implementation by member states and economic actors in the market with a realistic implementation planIn particular, the labeling requirements will apply after 36 months after the entry into force of the Regulation and after 42 months for the QR code.

Reduction of environmental and social impacts

The new regulation aims to reduce environmental and social impacts throughout the battery’s life cycle. For this purpose, the temporary agreement defines strict rules of due diligence for operators to verify source of raw materials used for commercially available batteries. The agreement provides for a exception for SMEs from the rules of due care.

Background and next steps

The European Commission presented a proposal for a battery regulation on 10 December 2020. The Council adopted a general approach on 17 March 2022. The European Parliament adopted its negotiating position in plenary on 10 March 2022. Interim agreement reached between the Council presidency and European Parliament negotiators must now be formally endorsed and approved by both institutions.

The regulation aims to create a circular economy for the battery sector by targeting all stages of the battery life cycle, from design to waste treatment. This initiative is of great importance, especially in view of the massive development of electric mobility.

The new regulation will replace the current 2006 battery directive and complement existing legislation, particularly in terms of waste management.