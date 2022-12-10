Bally’s and International Union of Operating Engineers Enter into Labor Neutrality Agreement for Tropicana Las Vegas





The agreement demonstrates Bally’s continued support for its employees and local unions PROVIDENCE, RI, December 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Bally’s Corporation (NYSE: FRONT TABLE) today announced that it has entered into a labor neutrality agreement with the International Union of Operating Engineers (IUOE), 10th largest union in the AFL-CIO with approximately 400,000 active members in 123 local unions throughout United States AND Canada, regarding her Tropicana Las Vegas property. Under the agreement, the parties will have a neutral approach to organizing campaigns, which will enable each Tropicana Las Vegas employee to make an informed decision regarding their union representation. Soo KimBally’s Chairman of the Board, said: “Bally’s employees are our most valuable asset and we have worked hard to ensure they have the unfettered right to choose their own representation. We have a strong history of building positive relationships with organized labor and we look forward to continuing to strengthen our relationship with the IUOE.” “Bally’s and IUOE are aligned in our efforts to advance employee representation locally and nationally,” said Jose SotoOrganizing Director of IUOE Local 501. “As a result of the dedication and integrity demonstrated by Mr. Kim and his team, we have developed a strong relationship with Bally’s that we are confident will benefit the company’s workforce for many years to come.” following.” Bally’s agreement with the IUOE is another example of the company’s continued and ongoing support for its employees and unions. In October, Bally’s entered into a multi-project working agreement with Chicago & Cook County Building & Construction Trades Council & AFL-CIO Building & Construction Trades Department to facilitate construction of its flagship Bally’s Chicago casino. About Bally’s Corporation

Bally’s Corporation is a global casino-entertainment company with a growing presence across all channels of Online sports betting and iGaming offerings. It currently owns and operates 15 casinos in 10 states, a horse racing track in Colorado and has access to OSB licenses in 18 states. It also owns Bally’s Interactive International, formerly Gamesys Group, a leading global online gaming operator, Bally Bet, a first-in-class sports betting platform and Bally Casinoa growing iCasino platform. With 10,500 employees, the Company’s casino operations include approximately 15,000 slot machines, 500 table games and 5,300 hotel rooms. With the completion of the construction of a temporary casino facility in Chicago, IL and a land-based casino near the Nittany Mall in State College, PA, Bally’s will own and operate 17 casinos in 11 states. Its shares are traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BALY”. Media contact

