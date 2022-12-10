Missouri S&T – News & Events – S&T Chem-E-Car Team Takes Second Place in International Competition





The Missouri S&T Chem-E-Car Design Team placed second in the 2022 Chem-E-Car Conference Student Competition hosted by the American Institute of Chemical Engineers in Phoenix in November. Thirty-seven teams from across the United States and around the world participated in the competition. The Missouri S&T car was powered by a lead-acid battery that team members built themselves, with an on-board iodine reaction to stop the car. The team can determine how long the machine has been running by varying the amount of iodine in the solution. This year’s competition challenged cars to travel 72.2 feet and stop; the shorter the distance across the finish line, the better the score. Missouri S&T’s car stopped 1.1 feet short of the finish line, just 1.8 inches farther than the winning teams’ car. Chem-E-Car design team members are: Timothy Long – team captain and president of Chem-E-Car, a senior in chemical engineering from Brumley, Missouri.

Gage Bryant – deputy team captain and Chem-E-Car lab manager, a chemical engineering senior from Kearney, Missouri.

Tyler Dye – reaction subsquad leader, a senior in chemical engineering from Blue Springs, Missouri.

Thomas Eck – battery subgroup leader, a senior majoring in chemical engineering from Saint Peters, Missouri.

Frederick Boland – battery sub-squad member and treasurer of Chem-E-Car, sophomore in ceramic engineering from Columbia, Missouri.

Samuel Hackett – reaction subteam member, sophomore in chemistry from OFallon, Missouri. The Chem-E-Car team is one of 19 student-led teams at Missouri S&T’s Student Design and Experiential Learning Center (SDELC). SDELC, housed in the Kummer Student Design Center, provides teams with computer-aided design labs, a fabrication shop, office space, and logistical support. Design teams mirror small start-up companies that plan large-scale projects, organize themselves into departments, raise funds, communicate their ideas, and solve endless design challenges. Almost every team competes annually in an event against other collegiate teams from around the country and the world. For more information about the teams, visit design.mst.edu. About Missouri University of Science and Technology Missouri University of Science and Technology (Missouri S&T) is a STEM-focused research university with over 7,000 students. Part of the University of Missouri’s four-campus system and located in Rolla, Missouri, Missouri S&T offers 101 degrees in 40 fields of study and is among the nation’s top 10 universities for return on investment, according to Business Insider. S&T is also home to the Kummer Institute, made possible by a $300 million gift from Fred and June Kummer. For more information about Missouri S&T, visit www.mst.edu.

