angry Russians, blackouts, a visit from BanksyExBulletin

BORODIANKA, Ukraine The Russian troops that pulverized this small town are gone. But as residents try to rebuild from the rubble, Russian missiles exploding in other parts of Ukraine continue to knock out electricity here, too.

The challenges seem overwhelming.

The main street is littered with burnt and destroyed buildings. Only a few places, like a small grocery store and a coffee shop, are open for business.



The head of the regional government, Heorhiy Yerko, who is actually the city’s mayor, says the main government building was badly damaged.

He shows a visitor his temporary workspace to an empty high school classroom. His desk is where the teacher would sit.

“So this is my office now. This is where we have meetings,” Yerko says.

During the week, he shares the school with nearly 1,000 students. The school also serves as a shelter, providing heat, food and water to the community when they are hit by extended blackouts.

Power outages have lasted up to 24 hours, he says. Agricultural equipment and warehouses were destroyed in this agricultural region. He estimates that business activity is a third of what it was.

At the beginning of the war, the Russians tried to attack the capital Kiev. Ukrainian forces held their ground, but not until the Russians had destroyed a number of towns on the outskirts, including Borodianka, 35 miles northwest of the capital.

About 200 Ukrainians were killed when the Russians occupied Borodianka shortly after the occupation began on February 24 until the end of March, Yerko says. The town’s pre-war population of 14,000 dwindled to just over 1,000. It has returned to about 9,000 despite the lack of resources.

Serhii Hnidenko, 29, was among the few people who stayed when the Russians were here.

“It was scary. I just went to church and hoped that God would help us,” says Hnidenko, a dispatcher.



He was relatively lucky. His house is in a village outside the city and was not damaged.

But many remained homeless. They include more than 200 people living in prefabricated, dormitory-style housing modules provided by Poland.

“The people coming are mostly from the houses on the main street. The ones that were destroyed and burned,” says Olha Kobzar, a Ukrainian volunteer who is in charge of the temporary shelter.



During an interview, the lights go out, leaving him standing in a darkened hallway. She says she’ll wait a while to see if the power comes back on. If it starts to get cold, it will turn on the generator. It’s like that every day, she adds.

The temporary accommodation module is full of families in small rooms with bunk beds. Kobzar says many more would come if there was more space.

“We try to accommodate everybody. We’re helping the elderly. We’re helping the kids. We have computers where students can study online,” she says.

In the center of the city is a bust of the national poet of Ukraine, Taras Shevchenko. He defended Ukraine’s independence from Russia in the 19th century. He wrote: “It is bad to be in chains and die a slave.”

Earlier this year, during the Russian occupation, residents say, holes appeared in the head of the bust, apparently from Russian bullets.

The surrounding destruction in the city has provided the canvas for a modern artist Banksy.

“I didn’t know he was here. People told me two days after it happened,” says Yerko, the city’s top official.



A British artist known for his street spray paintings, Banksy surreptitiously painted over several heavily marked walls last month, later confirming that it was his work in Instagram.

One image shows a young man throwing a man to the floor. Both are in martial arts attire. The man is widely believed to be Russian leader Vladimir Putin, a judo enthusiast.

“People are happy that we’re getting this attention. But the paintings are in buildings that were destroyed,” Yerko says. “We are planning to remove the paintings and put them somewhere else.”

But where?

Yerko shrugs. Like many things in Borodianka, it is part of a very uncertain future.



Greg Myre is NPR’s national security correspondent in Ukraine. Follow him @gregmyre1.