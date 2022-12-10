International
WHO and partners provide vital support to Uganda’s new Ebola treatment center – Uganda
09 December 2022
Luxembourg, Sweden and the United Kingdom, through WHO, have provided in-kind contributions of equipment and services worth USD 995,000 (equivalent to over UGX 3.6 billion) to Uganda to equip the new Ebola Treatment Unit at Mulago Hospital, Kampala, and treatment and isolation units in Masaka and Jinja.
The 32-bed treatment unit in Mulago was built under the leadership of the Ministry of Health in Uganda, with support from WHO and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). “The new Mulago Ebola Treatment Unit will enable us to strengthen our Ebola preparedness and response activities in the country. We welcome the timely support of our partners in equipping the facilities,” said Dr Jane Ruth Aceng Acero, Minister of Health of Uganda.
Luxembourg is contributing eight incinerators and an airlift of WHO medical supplies to Uganda at the end of the month. Sweden is contributing two 45KVA generators, tents and through WHO has provided two staff to support the construction of the ETU in Mulago and the air transport of equipment to Uganda. The UK is contributing tents and flooring. Generators, tents and construction materials will be used to equip the ETU at Mulago Hospital, while the rest of the supplies will be sent to the treatment and isolation units in Masaka and Jinja.
Uganda has been battling an outbreak of deadly hemorrhagic fever since September 20. As of November 25, 55 of 141 confirmed Ebola patients had died in nine districts.
“WHO has worked closely with the Ministry of Health and organizations on the ground since the beginning of the outbreak. Providing this equipment to treatment units in the country adds to these efforts,” said Dr Yonas Tegegn Woldemariam, WHO Representative in Uganda.
Luxembourg, Sweden and the UK are providing the aid as members of the International Humanitarian Partnership, a network of European state actors that supports the UN and other agencies as they respond to natural disasters and other complex emergencies.
“Through the International Humanitarian Partnership network, Luxembourg is able to contribute to this multinational operation by providing equipment and logistical support in the context of the Ebola outbreak in Uganda. Joint preparation for effective response is essential in this context,” said Max Lamesch, Director of Humanitarian Action, MFEA Luxembourg.
“We are happy to complement the planned financial support of $2.3 million through the UN response plan, with the deployment of staff and equipment to support MoH and partners on the ground. This will increase the preparedness capacity in strategic places at a critical time of the explosion”, said SH.T. Maria Håkansson, Ambassador of Sweden to Uganda.
“The UK is working closely with the Government of Uganda and WHO to respond to the ongoing Ebola outbreak. Over $2.9 million in funding has been provided by the UK to UN agencies and partners on the ground, and UK experts with experience of previous outbreaks have been deployed to WHO teams. We are very pleased to now also provide in-kind support, alongside European partners, to help Uganda be ready to respond as the outbreak develops,” said HE Kate Airey OBE, British High Commissioner to Uganda.
Although there are no proven vaccines for Sudan ebolavirus, lives can be saved through optimized supportive care in treatment units.
Early diagnosis and monitoring of patients enables healthcare workers to provide immediate care for dehydrated patients, which may include administering intravenous fluids, giving glucose or other electrolytes if levels are low, ensuring adequate nutrition and treatment of patients who have developed malaria or other infections with appropriate drugs.
Early diagnosis depends on excellent case investigation, contact tracing and rapid PCR testing. When the diagnosis is made at the onset of symptoms, patients fare better and the spread of infection is limited.
The WHO has launched an $88.2 million appeal to reduce Sudanese Ebola virus disease and deaths in Uganda and stop the spread of the virus, including to neighboring countries.
