Orpha Yoshua, an indigenous Namblong woman from West Papua, Indonesia, tells a story about her community. It has the largest birdwatching in the region, with great biodiversity. The Joshua Nation cares for the forest and in return, it provides rich and varied food. But now, the forest is being cut down by a company owned by one of Indonesia’s leading oligarchs. From the trees, the company extracts palm oil and leaves behind nothing but soil and wasteland. More than 100 hectares of land have been cut this year alone. “If this company destroys our land, where will we live? How will we live?” Joshua asked. Get daily news from National Observer of Canada Extraction without free and prior consent is a common story for indigenous peoples across continents. On Friday, four indigenous leaders gathered on the sidelines of the COP15 conference to put indigenous sovereignty at the center of discussions about nature conservation and protection.

The Greenpeace-organized panel featured indigenous peoples from around the world, including Indonesia, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Brazil and Canada, who called for indigenous nations to be involved in the management of lands they claim are rightfully theirs. Negotiations at COP15 have so far excluded sovereign indigenous nations, leading to accusations of hypocrisy from nation states that claim to be acting in the best interests of indigenous peoples. “They speak on our behalf,” Dinamam Tuxá, coordinator of the Articulation of the Indigenous Peoples of Brazil (APIB), told the panel.

Ta’Kaiya Blaney, of the Tla A’min Nation in the Coast Salish Uncharted Territory of British Columbia, spoke about how she enabled Indigenous voices to be heard. Blaney brought young people from her community who were part of a high-profile protest at the start of COP15, interrupting Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s opening remarks. Afterward, Trudeau said the disruption was an example of Canadian freedom, but Blaney says security made them throw up their hands. For a day, they worried about losing their accreditation symbols. “I don’t like eating mice — years in the future, we might end up eating it,” Ronald Brazeau said on a panel when discussing the plunging numbers of elk and caribou. #COP15 “[Nation states] they want to pick and choose the parts of Indigenous people they want,” she told the panel. Take, for example, the conservation that occurs when indigenous nations have stewardship of their lands and what Blaney calls “sacrifice zones”—land sacrificed for development, often with only the promise of a few jobs. Ronald Brazeau’s Algonquin Traditional Territory is one of these lands. Mining and logging have destroyed the land, causing a massive collapse of moose and caribou populations, Brazeau said. National Observer of Canada.

“I don’t like eating rats – years in the future, we might end up eating it,” he told the panel. Brazeau calls on the province to partner with his nation by handing over land management after a period of restoration. The federal government has an open mind when it comes to protecting habitat in traditional Algonquin territory in the area around Val d’or, Que., 530 kilometers northwest of Montreal, Brazeau said. But challenges remain with Quebec.