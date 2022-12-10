International
Messi and Argentina advance to the semi-finals of the World Cup
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) Lionel Messi started the match by putting on another football clinic. The Argentine superstar finished it off with a bloody upper lip, shouting fouls at opponents and even blasting the referee.
And of course there were goals too, for one of the game’s greatest players, whose bid to win World Cup for the first time it is still on track.
Messi is heading to the semi-finals with Argentina after a chaotic penalty shoot-out win over the Netherlands that almost had everything on Friday.
Argentina raced into a 2-0 lead, conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute of second-half stoppage time to send the match into extra time 2-2, and then won the shootout 4-3 in a roar deafening inside Lusail Stadium.
Messi, who scored a penalty in regular time, converted his penalty as goalkeeper Emiliano Martnez made two saves to help Argentina secure a semi-final match against Croatia, who beat Brazil. earlier on Friday.
After Lautaro Martinez scored the penalty, Messi with outstretched hands ran towards the goalkeeper, who had fallen to the ground by the goal, and lay on top of him.
We had to suffer, said Messi, but we made it.
Messi did, notably, in an often violent match that featured 17 yellow cards, a record for a World Cup match, two of which went to Dutch defender Denzel Dumfries, leading to his dismissal after the match .
Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni called the game ugly and Messi was critical of Spanish referee Antonio Mateu, saying: I don’t think he was up to standard. He was very harmful to us.
In a rarely seen side of Messi, he also broke away from his post-match interview on the pitch to berate Holland’s two-goal scorer Wout Weghorst.
What are you looking at, you fool? Messi was heard saying.
Messi and his teammates hung out on the pitch for 20 minutes at the end, taking turns jumping and jumping up and down in front of the celebrating Argentinians, fans waving scarves.
Messi said the late Diego Maradona was watching over the team.
Diego is watching us from heaven, Messi said of the former captain and coach of Argentina who died two years ago. He is pushing us. I hope it stays like this until the end.
It is only the second time Argentina have reached the last four since 1990. In 2014, Messi was part of the team that lost to Germany in the final and he looks set to get there again in a tournament that is turning him into his. your own personal highlight reel.
Messi produced a fascinating display of skill and vision to set up the opener for Nahuel Molina in the 35th minute. He broke free in central midfield and burst forward, unbalancing Dutch defender Nathan Ake and then produced a no-look reverse pass for Molina to finish for his first international goal.
His 73rd-minute penalty, which came after Dumfries’ Marcus Acuna was brought down, was his fourth goal of the tournament and took his total to 10 at the World Cup, level with Gabriel Batistuta for Argentina. Messi now has 94 goals in his 169 international matches.
With his side trailing 2-0, Netherlands coach Louis van Gaal sent on tall forwards Weghorst and Luuk De Jong and even told centre-back Virgil van Dijk to play forward. The game suddenly changed.
Weghorst headed in a right-wing cross in the 78th after coming on and then scored the last goal of the second half in a World Cup knockout match.
From a cleverly worked free-kick routine learned by Weghorst at his Turkish club Besiktas, Teun Koopmeiners feinted to shoot at goal from the edge of the box but instead played it short and low to the middle area. She fooled the Argentine defense as Weghorst took a touch, held his marker and slotted a finish down the stretch.
Enzo Fernandez hit the post near the end of extra time and was then Argentina’s only player to miss the shootout. Martinezs private were from attempts by Van Dijk and Steven Berghuis, after which he pulled his shorts up and jumped a lap.
The defeat ended 71-year-old Van Gaals third term in charge of the Netherlands. He also coached the teams at the 2014 World Cup, when Argentina beat the Dutch on penalties in the semi-finals.
Since we arrived here, said Van Gaal, we have focused on penalties. We thought we were going to win the penalty.
SUSPENSIONS
Argentina defenders Marcus Acuna and Gonzalo Montiel will miss the semi-final after picking up their second yellow cards of the tournament.
Steve Douglas is at https://twitter.com/sdouglas80
AP World Cup coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/world-cup and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
