Croatia defeats Brazil on penalties in the quarterfinals of the World Cup

AL RAYYAN, Qatar (AP) Neymar is coming home again without a World Cup the title. The search for Luka Modric continues unabated.

Modric converted one of the penalties as Croatia knocked Brazil out of the World Cup on Friday, beating the five-time champions 4-2 in a shootout to reach the semi-finals for the second straight time.

Neymar equaled Pele’s record for most goals for the national team, giving Brazil the lead in extra time. But he was not among the four Brazilian players to take a penalty in the shootout, instead breaking down in tears on the Education City Stadium pitch as the Croatians in red and white celebrated.

It feels like a nightmare. It’s hard to believe this is happening, said Neymar, who kept his future with the national team open after the defeat.

Brazil coach Tite said he had saved his best player to take the fifth penalty.

That is the one with the most pressure and he would be the player with the most quality and mental readiness to strike, Tite said.

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic saved Rodrygo’s first penalty attempt and Marquinhos later hit the post. Livakovic had already made several key stops as the teams drew 0-0 in regulation and 1-1 in overtime.

We have grown as fighters, giving our best, Livakovic said. And this is the recipe for success.

Five of Croatia’s last six World Cup matches have gone to extra time, including their penalty shootout victory over Japan in the round of 16 in Qatar. The team has been successful in eight of the last 10 straight knockout games in the tournament.

Croatia have come from behind in every knockout stage match in 2018, and again in the two qualifiers they played in Qatar.

We have a strong character and we don’t give up, said the coach of Croatia, Zlatko Dalic. Today we were prepared for everything. We knew that as the game progressed, our chances improved.

Nikola Vlasic, Lovro Majer and Mislav Orsic also scored penalties for Croatia, while Casemiro and Pedro scored for Brazil.

Both goals came in 30 minutes of added time, first with Neymar scoring late in the first half of added time to put Brazil ahead and then with Bruno Petkovic equalizing in the 117th.

Neymar’s goal moved him level with Pel as Brazil’s all-time top scorer with 77 goals, but the striker again failed to win a major title with Brazil and had to be comforted by veteran defender Dani Alves as he wept after the match.

Croatia face Argentina on Tuesday to try to return to the World Cup finals four years after losing the title to France. The Argentines beat the Netherlands in a shootout.

Brazil were looking to reach the semi-finals for the first time since 2014. The team had not made it that far since hosting the tournament eight years ago, when the Selecao were embarrassed by Germany 7-1.

Brazil were trying to beat a European opponent in the World Cup knockout stage for the first time since the 2002 final against Germany, when the team last won.

Neither Neymar nor Modric could do much to give their teams significant chances early on as both teams played cautiously in attack and defence. Brazil was better after the first half and was closer to scoring.

Neymar, starting his second straight game after recovering from an ankle injury suffered in Brazil’s opener, had some of his side’s best chances, including several close-range efforts saved by Livakovic.

He was the difference in very important moments, Dalic said of his goalkeeper. He was there to save us.

Neymar scored his historic goal after he dribbled past Livakovic inside the area and sent a shot into the top of the net. Brazil were minutes away from victory when Petkovic scored with a left-footed shot that deflected off Marquinhos before going past Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker. It was Croatia’s only attempt on goal, compared to Brazil’s 11.

It’s hard to find the words. We are upset, said Casemiro. Especially for how it happened, we had it in hand. It is difficult. We must raise our heads and try to move forward.

It was Brazil’s last game under Tite, who had said before the start of the World Cup that he would not stay with the national team.

It is the end of a cycle, said Tite. The loss hurts, but I’m at peace with myself now.

