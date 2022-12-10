International
South Sudan: Update No. 1 of Upper Nile, as of December 10, 2022 – South Sudan
highlights
- On November 17, fighting broke out between armed forces in Fashoda County, Upper Nile State, displacing thousands of civilians to multiple locations.
- On 9 December, an inter-agency assessment team led by OCHA, with accompanying UNMISS visited affected persons in Kodok to understand their situation.
- A large number of people have moved to Kodok. The numbers gathered at Kodok have not been verified, but are somewhere between 22,000 and 40,000 people.
- Affected people live in dire conditions and require urgent life-saving assistance.
- The conflict further expanded to other counties increasing the number of people affected.
- The situation is dynamic and the threat of violence remains, hampering the humanitarian response.
SUMMARY OF THE SITUATION
After several weeks of violence, threats of attacks and mass population movements, on 9 December an inter-agency mission with representation from OCHA and UNMISS gained access to Kodok and undertook an assessment of the situation the population was experiencing.
During the mission, the team was informed that on December 8, the conflict situation had calmed down. However, there is an ongoing military operation against the aggressors. The authorities indicated that the aggressors had left Kodok and that efforts are being made to protect the town of Kodok and the people there. There were reports of an unknown number of civilians killed, children drowned and multiple episodes of cattle raiding during the violence.
A large number of people have been displaced. The numbers have not yet been verified. Local authorities estimate there could be as many as 40,000 people in Kodok. After a head count, the humanitarian team estimates that 21,000 displaced people have gathered in Kodok. It is possible that once a biometric verification of the displaced is done, the numbers could be reduced. There are reports that many people are hiding in the bush and will try to go to urban centers, including Kodok, Malakal and Melut. There is an unconfirmed number of displaced people in Melut.
The displaced are concentrated in two locations – in Kodok town and near the UNMISS COB. People are scattered under trees in open areas, some are reusing old metal sheets as makeshift shelters, and other families have occupied government buildings. The authorities indicated that the villages around Kodoku are deserted. Some people indicated that they have been discouraged from moving on from Kodok.
Affected people urgently need help. They have not received any food aid since their arrival in Kodok and people are sharing food with the local community. In recent weeks, no health service has been provided due to the lack of medicines. Among the affected population there are many vulnerable, especially the elderly, the disabled and a large number of unaccompanied children.
The conditions people are experiencing are terrible. Widespread open defecation has been observed and there is a lack of any sanitary facilities. Most of the area remains surrounded by water. Women reported having to walk long distances to the bush to relieve themselves. Others go to town by canoe to use the toilets there, however, they have to pay SSP 50 each way for transportation. The single point of drinking water serves only 25 percent of the people near the COB. The rest of the population drinks directly from the river. The Kodok market is operational and traders reported shortages of staple items since the attacks began in Fashoda County.
Humanitarian teams are preparing a higher level of response. Some of the NGOs present in Kodok have continued to provide response support in terms of health, nutrition and other support. However, the scope, scale and severity of the need is such that a significant scale is needed to support the affected population.
Background
On November 17, fighting broke out between groups known locally as the White Army and Shilluk forces in Fashoda County, Upper Nile State. Since 9 December, over 12,000 people have been displaced and resettled near the UNMISS COB in Kodok to seek safety. The conflict expanded to Manyo County on 2 December, displacing about 5,000 people to Melut County. An unspecified number of people, possibly as many as 3,000, have fled to Sudan, while others are reported to be hiding in the swamps. The situation remains dynamic, and the number of people affected and their locations are constantly changing as violence spreads and people move.
Armed elements reportedly attacked the Aburoc settlement for displaced persons on November 27 and the entire population from the settlement fled.
On November 30, reports were received that the population of Aburoc fled after attacks in Paroj near Aburoc, where several people were killed and livestock stolen. The large area of Aburoc hosted almost 8,000 people.
Armed clashes were renewed on December 1 in Akedid area, Kodok Payam in Fashoda district. According to local respondents, at least 75 percent of the people displaced during this event were women and children, with reports that many children were separated from their caregivers as people moved.
The armed elements reportedly continued their attacks through Aburoc to Dethwok and Manyo County on December 2. Many civilians, including aid workers, fled.
On December 5, armed elements reportedly raided cattle from areas around Kodok town and some tukula were burnt. Thousands of people reportedly fled and some moved to Sudan.
Malakal
At least 22,000 people have arrived in the Malakal Protection of Civilian (PoC) area since violence erupted in Tonga in mid-August, leading to overcrowding in an already overcrowded country. Of these, over 2,600 people have arrived since the start of the conflict in Fashoda on 17 November.
Humanitarian partners are providing newly arrived IDPs in PoC Malakal with food, washing, protection, primary health care services and mental health and psychosocial support.
Access
At least 22 aid workers were moved from Aburoc to Kodok on November 27, following reports of White Army mobilization in Kalagany.
On 29 November, most humanitarian partners returned to Aburoc under the assumption that Aburoc would not be targeted. However, staff members were relocated to Kodok once again after the attacks on 1 and 2 December. Non-local humanitarian staff in Kodok were relocated to Melut district.
UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs
