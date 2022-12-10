Hong Kong’s pro-democracy media mogul Jimmy Lai is sentenced to 69 months in prison







Hong Kong

CNN

–

A Hong Kong court on Saturday sentenced media mogul Jimmy Lai to five years and nine months in prison for fraud, in the latest legal challenge against the pro-democracy tycoon. Lai was found to have breached the terms of the lease for the headquarters of his now-defunct newspaper Apple Daily after concealing the operation of a consultancy that provided corporate secretarial services to private firms controlled by Lai. Along with the prison sentence, Lai was fined 2 million Hong Kong dollars ($257,000) and disqualified as a company director for eight years. Wong Wai Keung, managing director of Apple parent company Dailys Next Digital and a co-defendant, was sentenced to 21 months in prison. In October, Lai and Wong were both convicted of fraud by the same court. Both pleaded not guilty. Lai, who has been held in custody for nearly two years, is also facing trial under Hong Kong’s sweeping national security law. Since the security law was imposed by Beijing in 2020 in response to mass anti-government protests, authorities have cracked down on dissent. Activists, protesters and journalists have been jailed, civil society has been crippled and a number of independent news outlets have been shut down. Lai, 74, is one of the most high-profile critics of Beijing charged under the law and faces a maximum sentence of life in prison on charges of collaborating with foreign forces. He also faces a charge under a colonial-era sedition law and was sentenced to 13 months in prison in 2021 for taking part in an unauthorized protest. His pro-democracy tabloid Apple Daily was among the newspapers forced to close since the law was enforced, after police raided the newsroom and authorities froze its assets. Hong Kong’s government has repeatedly denied criticism that the law has stifled freedoms, claiming instead that it has restored order to the city after the 2019 protests. Hong Kong, a former British colony that surrendered to Chinese rule in 1997, continues to use the common law system it inherited from Britain. An independent judiciary and the rule of law have long been seen as key to the city’s success as a global financial centre, although many legal experts have expressed doubts since the introduction of the security law, including two British judges who resigned earlier this year , saying that the city had moved away from the values ​​of political freedom. The city’s legal system usually allows foreign judges in the city’s courts, and lawyers from other common law jurisdictions can work on cases where their expertise is needed. However, cases under the national security law are handled by a dedicated branch of the Hong Kong police and designated national security judges, raising concerns about Beijing’s potential influence on the proceedings. Lai has also been at the center of this debate. In November, Hong Kong’s highest court upheld a ruling to allow a British lawyer to represent the tycoon in his national security case. The city’s Chief Executive, John Lee, has since said he will ask Beijing to determine whether foreign lawyers can work on national security matters.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2022/12/10/asia/jimmy-lai-hong-kong-prison-intl-hnk/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos