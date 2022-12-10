Snow warning issued for Sea to Sky Highway, Whistler, East Vancouver Island





A snow warning has been issued for Whistler and eastern Vancouver Island. Issued Friday morning by Environment Canada, the alert says an approaching low pressure system will see heavy snow in the evening in some areas. However, Global News meteorologist Kristi Gordon says the entire South Coast should prepare for the potential for snow at higher elevations. Read more: Avalanche Canada introduces new forecast model, says it’s easier to use Read more Avalanche Canada introduces new forecast model, says it’s easier to use Freezing levels can drop to roughly 1,000 feet, Gordon says. Areas away from water across Vancouver Island, including Malahat and higher ground on the lower mainland, have the potential for snow or sleet and slippery road conditions. Story continues below ad Snow warning is in effect for East Van. Island -10 cm tonight!

HOWEVER ALL of the South Coast should prepare for the potential of higher elevation snow or wet snow this evening/last night. Slick road conditions are possible through early Saturday morning. @GlobalBC #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/cWUWP4JWDB — Kristi Gordon (@KGordonGlobalBC) December 9, 2022 From Courtenay to Campbell River on Vancouver Island, Environment Canada is projecting 10 centimeters of snow, while 15 to 25 centimeters is forecast for Whistler and parts of the Sea to Sky Highway. Trending now Brittney Griner in ‘good spirits’, reunites with wife in US after Russian prisoner swap

Stiff Person Syndrome: What We Know About Cline Dion’s Rare Condition Trending now First the broadcast, then the outrage: Brits hit back at Harry and Meghan over documentary

Ukraine’s Zelenskyy says Russian forces have ‘destroyed’ the eastern town of Bakhmut Precipitation will start as rain this afternoon and then mix with snow at sea level this evening, the national weather agency said. At higher elevations, rain will change to snow this evening as precipitation increases and snow levels decrease. Close to 10 cm of snow is expected by Saturday morning, before the snow turns to rain.



1:59

BC Evening Weather Forecast: December 8th

A wind warning has also been issued for Victoria, where south-easterly winds of 70 to 90 km/h are expected on Friday evening. Winds are expected to ease early Saturday. Story continues below ad In addition to very strong winds, this event will also coincide with local high tides at 10 a.m. Saturday, Environment Canada said. The combined force of the two can create a high water level situation along beaches that affects coastal walkways and debris that washes up further up the shoreline. Extra care is recommended during this time.



4:24

Winter eye health: Tips for driving in the dark



© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://globalnews.ca/news/9338612/snowfall-alert-sea-to-sky-highway-whistler-east-vancouver-island/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos