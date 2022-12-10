Etihad will reactivate Airbus A380s next year





Etihad Airways plans to reintroduce four Airbus A380 aircraft to its Abu Dhabi-London Heathrow route starting in summer 2023, freeing up capacity for increased frequencies on existing routes and the launch of additional destinations. “The move follows an increase in demand for air travel across the airline’s network and customer feedback for the return of one of the most extraordinary commercial flying experiences in the sky,” the airline said. Believable Evidence emerged in early 2021 that Etihad had considered scrapping its A380 experiment altogether. The aircraft entered service with the airline in 2014. Airbus records show that Etihad took delivery of 10 A380s, but the airline did not make clear whether all will remain in service. Etihad’s A380s have a premium suite called the Residence, as well as three cabin classes: nine first class “apartments”, 70 business class seats and 405 economy class seats. About 80 economy class seats offer a seat pitch of up to 36 inches. “The reintroduction of the A380 provides a further boost to Etihad’s capacity in the key UK market, with a knock-on effect for the wider market. [Gulf Cooperation Council] and the Indian subcontinent which will bring more visitors to the city of Abu Dhabi,” said Mohammed Al Shorafa, chairman of Etihad Aviation Group. Etihad said it has begun preparing the aircraft to fly again, including recruiting and training A380 crews including pilots, cabin crew and technical staff on the ground. The addition of five Airbus A320s will support the return to service of the A380. “We know this will be welcomed by our guests who love Etihad’s incredible A380 and its award-winning cabins,” said Etihad Airways CEO Antonoaldo Neves. “We have decided that the time is right to return some of our A380s to the fleet to meet demand, which has made them financially viable once again. We look forward to welcoming our guests back aboard this wonderful aircraft.” For more, AIN understands from information gathered at the Middle East Business Aviation Association show in Dubai this week that former Etihad CEO Tony Douglas has accepted a position as CEO of Riyadh International Airlines.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ainonline.com/aviation-news/air-transport/2022-12-09/etihad-reactivate-airbus-a380s-next-year The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos