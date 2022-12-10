UofL senior wins inaugural international STEM scholarship





Afi Tagnedji, a University of Louisville senior majoring in biochemistry, is among an elite group of international science, technology, engineering and math students who were awarded the top prize Quad Fellowship The scholarship, which focuses on building a network of the next generation of scientists and technologists, today announced its first batch of 100 students from the United States, Japan, Australia and India. She is one of 25 to win in the US and the only member from a university in Kentucky. An initiative of four countries, the fellowship aims to create an international network of science and technology experts who will work together within and between their countries for the greater good. Schmidt Futures a philanthropic arm of former Google CEO Eric Schmidt and his wife, Wendy, administers the society. The award is the latest in a series of prestigious academic scholarships and bursaries for Tagnedji, a native of Togo in west Africa. Already a recipient of UofLs Martin Luther King and Woodford Porter selective undergraduate scholarships, she won a Barry Goldwater Junior College Scholarship this spring. The award will be used to support her pursuit of graduate studies in genetics and pharmacology. I have long been interested in pharmacogenetics, a field of research that studies how a person’s genes affect how they respond to medications, and hope to mitigate cancer health disparities with accurate medicine and diagnostics, she said. I thank my friends, family and mentors for their constant support. The university scholar is a student leader who has been active in the UofLs Student Government Association. Afi is one of the best and brightest at the University of Louisville, said Lori Stewart Gonzalez, interim president. She is well on her way to becoming an international scholar and leader who will serve as a positive force on the world stage. Each Quad Fellow will receive a one-time award of $50,000 to be used for tuition, research, fees, books, room and board, and related academic expenses. Scholarships also include exclusive programming opportunities, and fellows are eligible for an additional $25,000 based on need.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.uoflnews.com/post/uofltoday/uofl-senior-wins-inaugural-international-stem-fellowship/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos