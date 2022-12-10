News from South Africa – Mignon du Preez retires from all international cricket





Former South Africa captain Mignon du Preez has announced her retirement from all T20 international cricket. She had already said she was quitting the longer formats in April this year, and now she is retiring from T20 internationals, bringing the curtain down on a career in South Africa that lasted just 16 years. She will

Du Preez, 33, will continue to be available for the franchise’s T20 leagues. She is currently contracted to the Trent Rockets in the Women’s Hundred and Hobart Hurricanes WBBL.

“Fifteen years of international cricket, wow, what a blessing it’s been,” du Preez said in a retirement note released by Cricket South Africa. “It’s never an easy decision to walk away from something you love as much as I love cricket, but I know in my heart that the time is right for me to announce my retirement from all forms of international cricket.

“However, I will continue to play in the shortest format of the game in the world leagues until such time that I am blessed to become a mother and start a family of my own…

“I will definitely miss the conversations in the dressing room, the off-field friendships from all over the world, traveling and learning about different cultures. However, I am extremely excited for the next phase of my life together with those I love dearly. and that have taken second place during the last 15 years of my career”.

In April, her Test and ODI retirement was announced following South Africa’s stellar 50 World Cup campaign in New Zealand, where she helped direct them in the second consecutive semifinal. The Commonwealth Games in Birmingham in August was her last tour for South Africa.

After making her debut as a 17-year-old in 2007, she finishes with 154 ODIs, 114 T20Is and one Test – in which she captained and scored a hundred. It ended like all time leading scorer for South Africa in ODIs. And, in all, she was part of seven T20 World Cups, in which she oversaw a period in which South Africa went from novices to major contenders.

She took over as full-time captain in 2011 and led the team for five years before stepping down to focus on her batting. Overall, she led South Africa in 46 ODIs, 50 T20Is and the only Test the team has played since her debut.

“This is a bittersweet moment for South African cricket and the world at large as we bid farewell to one of the game’s best-loved figures on the international stage,” said Enoch Nkwe, CSA’s director of cricket.

“Over the past 16 years, du Preez’s professionalism and commitment to her country has been exemplary… Her dedicated and passionate personality in the first team ranks will be sorely missed and I wish her the best the best in the rest of her career and life. after the match.”

