In acceptance speech, Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate condemns war in UkraineExBulletin

Rodrigo Freitas/NTB/AFP via Getty Images A Russian Nobel Peace Prize laureate denounced President Vladimir Putin and the ongoing war with Ukraine in an acceptance speech on Saturday. Yan Rachinsky, who accepted the award on behalf of his organization, Memorial, one of Russia’s oldest civil rights groups, lamented the actions that continued to “sow death and destruction on Ukrainian soil,” adding that the war it was a “crazy and criminal war and aggression against Ukraine”. With millions displaced and tens of thousands killed since February, there is no indication that the war will end anytime soon. Rachinsky’s speech came just days after Putin publicly vowed to “continually fight for our interests” in the ongoing conflict. Russian authorities, who shut down Rachinsky’s organization last year, reportedly warned him against accepting the award. as he confirmed to the BBC. In the interview, Rachinsky said he decided to ignore the advice, despite threats to his safety. “In today’s Russia, nobody’s personal safety can be guaranteed,” Rachinsky told the BBC. “Yes, many have been killed. But we know what state impunity leads to… We have to get out of this hole somehow.” Rachinsky and the other co-laureates received the award for “an extraordinary effort to document war crimes, human rights abuses and the abuse of power.” according to the commission. In his speech, Rachinsky acknowledged the civil rights achievements of his organization, while also lamenting that it did not stop the Russian occupation of Ukraine. “But did our work prevent the February 24 disaster? he said on Saturday, referring to the date of the full invasion of Russia. The monstrous burden that fell on our shoulders that day became heavier after we received the news that the prize had been awarded to us.

Javad Parsa/NTB/AFP via Getty Images Memorial shared this year’s award with the Center for Civil Liberties in Ukraine and Belarusian lawyer Ales Bialiatski. In it Press releaseThe Nobel committee reflected on its decision to jointly award three recipients from neighboring countries. “Through their continued efforts in favor of humanist values, antimilitarism and the principles of law, this year’s laureates have revived and honored Alfred Nobel’s vision of peace and brotherhood among nations, a vision most needed in the world today,” the committee said. .

