Five pieces of good news to make you feel better about the state of the world

1. The first 3D printed wartime school to be built in Ukraine

Since the start of the Russian invasion last February, over 2,000 schools in Ukraine have reportedly been damaged or destroyed, but thanks to a pioneering project, there is hope that many Ukrainian children will be able to resume their education.

Non-profit technology and humanitarian start-up TEAM4UA is behind this ambitious initiative, which aims to build schools using 3D printers working with city authorities.

Various companies have offered to donate the technology and the foundations of the world’s first 3D printed school to be built in a war zone have already been laid on a street in Lviv, which is home to many people displaced by the war. .

Jean-Christophe Bonis, founder of Team4UA, explains why the first goal is to 3D print an educational facility: Because many IDPs are here [in Lviv]refugees from the rest of Ukraine, and these children should be able to continue to flow, to have a life.

Bonis says his goal is to first create a pilot, something that is relevant, and the school is the best way to mix needs here on the ground. Of course, then we will help to build hospitals and houses, because many people have lost everything, but that is the next phase. First to show, and then to scale.”

2. A new device that could reduce shark bycatch by 90 percent

Every year around 100 million sharks, skates and rays are killed as a result of bluefin tuna fishing.

Since 1970, global numbers of sharks and rays in the ocean have fallen by 71 percent thanks to this practice, but a clever new device should mean that bycatch is drastically reduced.

SharkGuard emits a short pulse every two seconds to repel sharks and rays from fishing hooks. The pulse briefly triggers electrical sensors around a shark’s mouth, causing the fish to swim away.

Dr. Rob Enever, head of science and acquisition at Fishtek Marine, the conservation engineering company that designed and manufactured the device, explained to Euronews that sharks and rays (elasmobranchs, as the group is called) are different from other fish in that they have receptors in their skin.

Basically there are little gel-filled sacs in and around the nose that are very sensitive to electric fields. They are very sensitive in a way that other fish are not.

Enever says the logic behind the invention was simply that if the fish you don’t want to catch are sensitive to electric fields, then maybe we should investigate electric fields to make sure we don’t catch sharks, but we do. tone.

In trials in a longline tuna fishery in France, SharkGuard has proven to be very effective in reducing the number of sharks and stingrays caught by commercial fishing gear.

“We were able to see that the effects of SharkGuard reduced the bycatch of blue sharks in this case by 91 percent and reduced the bycatch of pelagic finfish they caught in that fishery by 71 percent,” he said.

Enever says the device’s successful trial makes for a truly beautiful story of ocean optimism.

We hear all the stories of species falling over and over, but there are companies out there, like us, and many others as well, doing some great things.

FishTek Marine hopes to have SharkGuard commercially available by 2024.

3. The first woman to referee a men’s World Cup match

France’s Stephanie Frappart made history as the first woman to take charge of a men’s World Cup match when she refereed Costa Rica’s match in Germany on December 1.

Her assistants were Brazilian Neuza Back and Mexican Karen Daz Medina, making theirs the first all-female refereeing team to take part in a men’s World Cup tournament.

Frappart became the first woman to officiate a men’s World Cup qualifier in March and a 2020 Champions League match.

The French referee said that he felt great emotions because it was not expected that she would be selected, (I feel) a lot of pride, a lot of honor, to represent France in the World Cup”.

But she is clear to remain focused. I’m really going to go into it with tremendous excitement, but you have to channel that because obviously, the important thing is the pitch.”

In total, six women were selected to referee games for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

They earned this position by passing the same fitness tests as their male counterparts and being held to the same performance standards.

4. Rolls-Royce and EasyJet have successfully tried a green solution for the aviation industry

Britain’s Rolls-Royce and easyJet say they have set a world first for the aviation industry after the successful test of an aircraft engine powered entirely by green hydrogen created from wind and tidal power.

The luxury carmaker said the ground test was a major step towards proving that hydrogen could be a zero-carbon aviation fuel of the future.

Rolls-Royce and EasyJet aim to show that hydrogen can help the aviation industry achieve its goal of reaching net zero by 2050.

5. A 95-year-old won best new artist at the Latin Grammys

Stan Lee, the father of Marvel Comics, didn’t create his first superhero until he was nearly 40, when he published Fantastic Four.

Vera Wang didn’t design her first dress until she was 40.

Miguel de Cervantes was in his fifties when Don Quixote was published, and the French artist Paul Czanne was of a similar age when his work gained recognition.

And now a 95-year-old woman, Angela Lvarez, is the oldest person to be nominated and win in the Best New Artist category at the Latin Grammys.

She is living proof that it is never too late to follow your dreams.

Lvarez told Spanish news agency EFE that she started writing songs in 1942 in Cuba with the dream of becoming an artist, but it took her eight decades to release her first album, releasing her first last year , encouraged by her grandson.

The musician said that the way she felt was indescribable:

What I feel is such a wonderful and beautiful thing and I can’t find words to express what I really feel. I feel very happy and satisfied and very proud of what has happened in my life,” she said.

