The American public must engage with international news





Most Americans know who the president of the United States is, but what about the German chancellor or the British prime minister? Do people realize that Ukraine remains a raging battleground and that Ukrainians are still in desperate need of international aid? Is everyone aware of the deadly nature of the ongoing Iranian protests? Americans are known to only care about events that affect their daily lives. Gas prices fall, so most Americans no longer worry about Ukraine. The Iranian protests are removed from the main sources of TikTok, and people neglect discussions about the personal freedom of women. This makes perfect sense in developing countries where citizens are overwhelmed by domestic concerns, but in the richest country in the world, most residents have no excuse for being internationally ignorant. The American infrastructure provides its citizens with adequate and reliable information about the issues that readers are most passionate about and interested in. This means news feeds are flooded with the latest celebrity gossip and all things national politics. For Americans to have access to unfiltered and unbiased international news, they must explicitly state or express a desire for that type of news. Public interest controls media funding. The press makes most of its money in advertising, and to sell digital ad space they need reader traffic to their pages. So until the public is invested in international politics and current events, access to this information will remain limited. That said, even with limited sources, there is still more than enough material to inform the everyday American media consumer. This means that access is not a sufficient excuse for intercontinental ignorance. A more common argument in favor of political disengagement is the nature of the news. Most academically inclined individuals have complained about how depressing the news is. There is a crucial counterpoint to this argument: the core of mainstream news can be bleak indeed, but for those willing to continually dig deeper, hope can always be found. The news that gets the most shares or retweets are the shocking ones. Therefore, people who only dip their toe into current events will find only grim reports. It should also be said that media consumers create a demand for shocking news. As a result, positive news often goes underreported. All of this is especially true in global media spheres. When international coverage is already undervalued, positive international news goes virtually unnoticed by most. This makes it tempting to tune out all current events without immediate internal influences, but this is a terrible mistake. How many people mourn the polarized, war-torn international front without even attempting solidarity? The American public can ignore global events because it’s easy, but what happens when the United States needs international support? Will the world rush to her aid because she possesses considerable power, or will she let herself implode because she rarely used that power to benefit the world?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://collegian.bethelks.edu/p/opinion-the-american-public-needs The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos