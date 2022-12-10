Bahamian lawyers track access to FTX records of international clients

Connect with us

Authorities across the globe are racing against time to bring justice to the millions of people affected by the financial fraud perpetrated by FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried. As part of the ongoing investigation, lawyers representing the Bahamas Securities Commission are seeking access to the FTX database of international customer information.

Bahamian lawyers filed an emergency motion with a bankruptcy judge in Delaware seeking access to the FTX customer database to aid their ongoing investigations. Movement highlighted previous failed attempts to access the database of defunct crypto exchanges. As a result, the lawyers alleged that FTX employees and lawyers prevented authorities from obtaining critical financial information.

The database in question is said to be stored in Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Google Cloud Portal databases, which include personal information such as wallet addresses, customer balances, deposit and withdrawal data, markets and accounting records. According to lawyers, bankruptcy proceedings in the US will not suffer any harm or hardship if this relief is granted.

While AWS was used to store customer information, FTX used Google services as an analytics platform for user data residing outside the United States. According to the filing sourced by CNBC:

While the Provisional Joint Liquidators are happy to engage in dialogue with US debtors, their refusal to immediately restore access has frustrated the ability of the Provisional Joint Liquidators to carry out their duties under Bahamian law and has put assets of FTX Digitals at risk of distribution.

The latest domino effect of the FTX scam was felt by The Block media, which had failed to disclose funding from Alameda Research. Block CEO Mike McCaffrey resigned from his position after failing to disclose $27 million in loans from FTX sister firm Alameda Research.

On December 7, FTX’s new management team reportedly hired a team of financial forensics investigators to track down missing client funds exceeding $450 million in cryptocurrencies.

As previously reported by Cointelegraph, the forensics firm is tasked with performing asset tracing to identify and recover missing digital assets and will complement the restructuring work being undertaken by FTX.