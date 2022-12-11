International
Morocco reaches the semi-finals of the World Cup, leads Portugal, Ronaldo
DOHA, Qatar — Africa finally has a team in the World Cup semi-finals, and so does the Arab world.
Morocco provided a seminal moment in the nearly 100-year history of football’s biggest tournament, beating Cristiano Ronaldo and his Portugal side 1-0 on Saturday in another shock result at the first World Cup hosted in the Middle East. .
As a tearful Ronaldo headed straight down the tunnel and possibly into international retirement after the final whistle, Morocco’s players threw their coach in the air and waved their country’s flag as they linked arms in front of celebrating fans.
Squeeze me, I’m dreaming,” said Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou. Morocco is ready to face anyone in the world. We have changed the mentality of the generation that comes after us. They will know that Moroccan players can create miracles.
Youssef En-Nesyri scored the winner in the 42nd minute to continue an improbable run that has generated an outpouring of pride in the Arab world, inspiring displays of Arab identity from fans across the country.
Africa is also rejoicing that it finally has a nation progressing to levels usually only achieved by European or South American teams. Cameroon (1990), Senegal (2002) and Ghana (2010) all reached the quarter-finals but failed again.
Morocco have come through, setting up a semi-final against defending champions France.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo, one of football’s greatest players but now a fading force, did not start for the second straight game and came on as a substitute in the 51st minute. He missed his only chance to equalize in stoppage time.
The five-time world player of the year will end his career without ever winning the World Cup or even reaching the finals. He left the pitch immediately after the final whistle, only to be stopped briefly by two Morocco players who wanted to shake his hand and a spectator who confronted him near the tunnel entrance and was crying as he made his way to the dressing room. stripping.
If this is the end for Ronaldo at international level, he will finish with 118 goals, a record in men’s football and a European Championship title, but not football’s biggest prize. He only reached the semi-finals of the World Cup in 2006.
Our players are worried, said Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who shrugged off questions about his future and added that he had no regrets about not starting Ronaldo. Cristiano is a great player and he came into the game when we thought it was necessary. But no, I’m not sorry.”
There is no reason why this Morocco side, coached by French-born Walid Regragui and featuring 14 foreign-born players, cannot go all the way to the title. They topped a group that included second-placed Belgium and fellow semi-finalist Croatia and have now beaten two of Europe’s heavyweights in Spain on penalties in the round of 16 and Portugal in the quarter-finals.
Why shouldn’t we dream of winning the World Cup? said Regragui. If you don’t dream, you won’t get anywhere. It doesn’t cost you to dream.
Morocco’s defense is yet to concede a goal from an opposing player at this year’s World Cup, the only one they have conceded was an own goal, and they stifled a Portugal side that beat Switzerland 6-1 in the last 16 to make it into the of favorites. .
In a game played against the backdrop of incessant boos and jeers from Morocco’s passionate fans, the team relied almost exclusively on counter-attacks and scored from one of them.
A cross came in from the left and En-Nesyri skipped between Portugal goalkeeper Diogo Costa and defender Ruben Dias to head into the empty net.
Ronaldo, who will be 41 by the 2026 World Cup in the United States, Mexico and Canada, barely got the ball in stoppage time when he got behind the Morocco defense from a long ball forward. His low shot was saved by Bounou.
I was afraid he could play, Regragui said of Ronaldo, because I know he can score from nothing.
Substitute Walid Cheddira was shown a red card for Morocco early in stoppage time for picking up a second yellow card in as many minutes.
After Portugal centre-back Pepe headed home from inside the six-yard box in the sixth minute of added time, Ronaldo fell to his knees in despair.
While Lionel Messi will be in the semi-final with Argentina, the next great footballer of this generation will not be.
INJURY
Morocco may have to go without their two starting centre-backs in the semi-finals. Nayef Aguerd missed the match against Portugal with a thigh injury and Romain Saiss, the Morocco captain, was carried off on a stretcher with a suspected left hamstring injury. Another key member of the defence, left-back Noussair Mazraoui, was absent due to illness, while Regragui said right-back Achraf Hakimi has been playing with an injury.
RONALDO
Cristiano Ronaldo has failed to score in the knockout stage in any of the five World Cups he has played. He scored eight goals in the group stage.
