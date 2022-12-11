International
France beat England in World Cup quarter-final as Tchouameni and Giroud score
Released on:
Olivier Giroud scored the winner while Harry Kane missed a late chance to equalize with a penalty as holders France beat England 2-1 in a tense World Cup quarter-final on Saturday.
Aurelien Tchouameni had put France ahead in the first half only for Kane to equalize from the spot nine minutes into the second half.
England were the better team for long periods of the game at the Al Bayt Stadium but, almost out of nowhere, France went back in front when Giroud headed home with 12 minutes remaining.
But Kane then fired his second penalty of the game onto the grass as England’s wait to win a first major international trophy since 1966 continues.
France remain on course to become the first team since Brazil 60 years ago to successfully defend the World Cup.
With Brazil knocked out on Friday and England handled here in the desert north of Doha, France are now surely favorites to retain their crown as they prepare to face Morocco in the semi-finals.
“It’s great because it was a massive game against a really good England team, but it’s great to be in the last four again,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.
“We gave them the ammunition with two penalties, but we showed heart and guts to hold on.”
This, remarkably, was the first time these two arch-rivals met in a major tournament qualifier, with Croatia’s extra-time victory preventing England from joining France in the final four years ago.
England followed that up by losing the Euro 2020 final on penalties to Italy, and now they are out of another tournament because of a wasted kick.
“I just said to the players that I don’t think they could have given more,” England manager Gareth Southgate said.
“They played really well against a top team. It’s the good margins and stuff at both ends that decided the game.”
There is no shortage of goal threats in the French side, but few could have predicted that the opener would come from Tchouameni, the 22-year-old midfielder who had scored just once for his country before this game.
There was a touch of controversy about the goal, as it came from a break in France that began with what appeared to be a Dayot Upamecano foul on Bukayo Saka.
Brazilian referee Wilton Sampaio waved play on, and Kylian Mbappe cut inside from the left before Ousmane Dembele and Antoine Griezmann combined to set up Tchouameni to hit a superb 25-yard shot that deflected off goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and into the corner.
France had looked the more dangerous team before this, but England rose to the occasion after falling behind.
The pressure shows
Kane got away from Upamecano in the box but was denied as his Tottenham team-mate Hugo Lloris came out to dive at his feet.
Another moment of controversy ensued as England felt there should have been a penalty when Kane was clearly fouled in a tussle with Upamecano.
However, a VAR review ruled out a spot kick with the officials ruling that any infringement had occurred outside the box.
Not to be deterred, Kane forced Lloris to turn a shot back just before the half-hour mark and the France goalkeeper — winning a record 143rd national cap — was called into action again shortly after the restart to throw in barrage Jude Bellingham. .
The pressure finally showed when Saka was brought down by Tchouameni in the box seven minutes into the second half and this time a spot-kick was awarded.
Kane rose to beat Lloris and score his 53rd goal to equal Wayne Rooney’s England record.
The holders may not have been rattled, but England had the upper hand and Harry Maguire headed agonizingly wide from a free-kick.
France had created nothing in the second half, but then Giroud forced a brilliant save from Pickford after a tackle on Dembele, and moments later they struck.
Griezmann whipped in a superb cross from the left for Giroud to head home with a touch from Maguire.
The game was not over, as Theo Hernandez was penalized for a tackle on substitute Mason Mount when the referee awarded a spot-kick following a VAR review.
But this time Kane — with his country’s complete goalscoring record in sight — fired up and England’s World Cup dream was over too.
(AFP)
Sources
https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221210-%25F0%259F%2594%25B4-france-beat-england-in-world-cup-quarter-final-clash-as-tchouam%25C3%25A9ni-giroud-score
