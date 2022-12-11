International
Grant Wahl, the famous football journalist, dies at the age of 49 at the World Cup in Qatar
Renowned soccer journalist Grant Wahl has died, the U.S. Soccer Federation announced Friday. Wahl, 49, was in Qatar covering the World Cup when he died.
Wahl’s agent, Tim Scanlan, said the reporter “appeared to have suffered some kind of acute distress in the press room” of the stadium during quarterfinal match between Argentina and the Netherlands, when the two teams started playing in extra time. Paramedics were called to the scene, Scanlan said, but were unable to revive him.
Qatari officials said in a statement that Wahl “received immediate medical treatment in the country, which continued after he was transferred by ambulance to Hamad General Hospital.” The exact cause of death is not yet known.
Wahl had been tweets during the match, which was part of the eighth World Cup he had covered.
“The entire U.S. Soccer family is heartbroken to learn that we have lost Grant Wahl,” U.S. Soccer. said in a statement Friday night. “Football fans and top quality journalism knew we could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game and its key players.”
Wahl talked about his health Spotify podcast Thursday, saying he had contracted bronchitis while covering the World Cup.
“I took some time here myself,” Wahl told listeners. “We’ve had two days off here without games. Seventeen straight days of games and my body, I think, said to me, even when USA came out, ‘Dho, you’re not getting enough sleep,’ and rebelled against me. So I’ve had a case of bronchitis this week. I’ve been to the medical center at the clinic twice now, including today. I’m feeling better today. I basically canceled everything this Thursday that I had, and I took a nap and I’m a little better. You can probably you can tell by my voice that I’m not doing 100% here.”
Scanlan told CBS News that Wahl had an “aggressive schedule” while in Qatar.
“I asked, ‘Was it too much?’ and he said no, this is what he lived for and he loved the World Cup,” Scanlan said, referring to a conversation on Dec. 3, about a week before Wahl’s death. .” He had just been recognized for his eighth World Cup. He turned 48 yesterday. He was an accomplished cook and loved to entertain. Twenty good friends who came to his apartment last night to celebrate.”
A prolific journalist, Wahl wrote for numerous media outlets and was a CBS Sports contributor. He was an analyst at CBS Sports HQ throughout the Qatar World Cup and wrote guest columns focused on the US Men’s National Team for CBS Sports. He was also an editorial consultant for soccer documentaries at Paramount+.
Wahl was also married to Dr. Céline Gounder, a CBS News medical contributor. Go down posted on Twitter that she was “in complete shock” and thanked Wahl’s “football family” and their friends for their support as the news broke.
Ned Price, a spokesman for the US State Department, said the agency was in communication with officials in Qatar.
“We were deeply saddened to learn of Grant Wahl’s passing and send our condolences to his family, with whom we have been in close communication,” Price posted on Twitter. “We are engaged with senior Qatari officials to ensure that his family’s wishes are met as soon as possible.”
Major League Soccer Commissioner Don Garber posted on Twitter: “We are shocked, saddened and angry at the tragic passing of Grant Wahl. He was a kind and caring person whose passion for football and dedication to journalism were immense.”
Before Saturday quarterfinal match between England and France, FIFA paid tribute to Wahl on the Al Bayt Stadium video screens.
“Through his work, Grant shared his love of football with millions of people,” the stadium’s public address speaker said in a statement. “FIFA and the football world express their sincere condolences to his wife Céline, his family and friends at this most difficult time.”
Flowers and a photo of Wahl were placed in what would have been his designated press headquarters for the game, which remained empty.
Editor’s note: An earlier version of this story used an incorrect age for Grant Wahl and has been updated to correct his age.
