Sportsman Grant Wahl dies covering World Cup in QatarExBulletin

Michael Loccisano/Getty Images Longtime soccer writer Grant Wahl died Friday while covering the Argentina-Netherlands quarterfinal at the 2022 World Cup in Doha, Qatar. As the game wound down, NPR correspondent Tom Goldman witnessed a commotion in the press box at Lusail Stadium. The reporters scattered as Wahl collapsed. Paramedics responded to the seating area where he was and performed CPR. After several minutes, they took him on a stretcher while using an automatic chest compressor to continue CPR. Wahl’s wife and brother confirmed his death to NPR. He was 48. Grant Wahl appeared frequently on NPR discussing the intricacies of football and his love for the game. As NPR previously reported, Wahl was prevented from entering a World Cup stadium in Qatar in November because he was wearing a rainbow T-shirt. Wahl said a stadium security guard turned him away, “You have to change your shirt. It’s not allowed.” Wahl said he was briefly detained. Qatar has been a controversial host since being awarded the tournament in 2010. Its human rights record has been widely criticized. And since the tournament began last month, the Gulf nation’s rules banning same-sex relationships have been in the spotlight. It is illegal in Qatar and punishable by prison terms. When several European team captains said they would wear special rainbow armbands, FIFA clamped down and threatened the players with yellow cards. Wahl had been critical of FIFA and Qatar during the tournament. In an interview with NPR, Eric Wahl said his brother didn’t shy away from highlighting the controversy at the World Cup: “He was very critical of FIFA — which is not new for him, and very critical of how the Qataris are doing they ran the games”. Eric Wahl said his brother had received death threats while in Qatar because of the rainbow shirt and his continued reporting to FIFA and the Qatari government. US Soccer noted Wahl’s death in a tweet, saying the organization was heartbroken. “Grant’s passion for football and commitment to raising its profile in our sporting landscape played a major role in driving interest and respect for our beautiful game.” Wahl was a longtime sportscaster with Sports Illustrated – traveling the world covering soccer events like the World Cup, Women’s World Cup and numerous European tournaments. He and the magazine parted ways in 2020 and he branched out on his own. He also appeared regularly on Fox Sports and CBS Sports as a commentator. Wahl had fallen ill while on duty in Qatar. On Monday he had written he had visited a medical clinic and the staff believed he had bronchitis. “My body finally exploded on me,” Wahl wrote. “Three weeks of little sleep, high stress and a lot of work can do that to you… What had been a cold for the past 10 days turned into something more serious the night of the USA-Holland game, and I could feel it. My upper chest takes on a new level of pressure and discomfort.” He said he had been taking antibiotics and they seemed to be helping. Eric Wahl said his brother was one of the most honest people he had ever known. “He was particularly concerned about people whose rights were being violated … and he just wanted to share his love of football with others.”

